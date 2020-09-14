Golf-Scheffler out of U.S. Open after positive COVID-19 test
Scottie Scheffler has withdrawn from this week's U.S. Open after testing positive for COVID-19, the United States Golf Association (USGA) said on Sunday. "We look forward to welcoming him back to the U.S. Open for many years to come." Scheffler will be replaced in the field by South African Branden Grace.Reuters | Melbourne | Updated: 14-09-2020 11:25 IST | Created: 14-09-2020 11:19 IST
Scottie Scheffler has withdrawn from this week's U.S. Open after testing positive for COVID-19, the United States Golf Association (USGA) said on Sunday. The 24-year-old American, who is a contender for PGA Tour Rookie of the Year, finished fourth at last month's PGA Championship and fifth two weeks ago at the Tour Championship.
The world number 29 shot a sizzling 59 en route to a fourth-place finish in the FedExCup playoffs opener at TPC Boston. "We are sorry to lose a member of the USGA family in this year's field," said the USGA senior managing director John Bodenhamer. "We look forward to welcoming him back to the U.S. Open for many years to come."
Scheffler will be replaced in the field by South African Branden Grace.
ALSO READ
Golf-Johnson motivated by 2016 failure as he guns for FedExCup crown
Golf-Johnson closing in on FedExCup title and $15 million payday
Golf-Having name on FedExCup trophy worth more than $15 million: Johnson
Golf-Thomas hails FedExCup champion Johnson's determination
Golf-Johnson claims FedExCup title and $15 million payday