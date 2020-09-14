Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cardinals face key doubleheader against Brewers

Milwaukee and St. Louis are scheduled to face each other 10 times before the end of the month. "We have 10 games against the team that's directly ahead of us," Brewers manager Craig Counsell said to reporters when asked about the upcoming series.

Reuters | Updated: 14-09-2020 13:09 IST | Created: 14-09-2020 13:09 IST
Cardinals face key doubleheader against Brewers

The St. Louis Cardinals will visit the Milwaukee Brewers for a doubleheader Monday evening as both teams pursue a spot in the postseason. St. Louis (20-20) is coming off a 2-1 series loss against the Cincinnati Reds as it prepares for a 13-game road trip. The Cardinals are in second place in the National League Central, four games behind the division-leading Chicago Cubs and two games ahead of the Brewers.

Meanwhile, Milwaukee (20-24) is looking to quickly turn the page after being no-hit by Chicago Cubs right-hander Alec Mills on Sunday. The Brewers also are coming off a 2-1 series loss, hindering their effort to make a late run. Milwaukee and St. Louis are scheduled to face each other 10 times before the end of the month.

"We have 10 games against the team that's directly ahead of us," Brewers manager Craig Counsell said to reporters when asked about the upcoming series. "We haven't made it easy on ourselves, but we still have an incredible opportunity in front of us. It's up to us what we do with that opportunity." Even though the Cardinals have yet to face the Brewers this season, they are quite familiar with Milwaukee. The team was quarantined there in late July and early August as it experienced an outbreak of COVID-19 cases.

The Cardinals plan to stay at the Pfister Hotel once again, the same place where they spent the quarantine. "Between there and Chicago, we've taken up residence," Cardinals manager Mike Shildt said to reporters. "I enjoy it there. This series, thankfully and hopefully, we'll be at the field a lot. It'll be a bed, shower and bolt situation more at the Pfister, but I enjoy it."

In an intriguing pitching matchup in Game 1, Cardinals right-hander Kwang Hyun Kim (2-0, 0.83 ERA) is scheduled to take the mound against Brewers righty Josh Lindblom (1-3, 6.06 ERA), who gets the nod after making his last two appearances in relief. The 32-year-old Kim will make the fifth start of his first season in the majors after spending the bulk of his career in his native South Korea. He pitched five scoreless innings in his last outing Sept. 1 against the Cincinnati Reds.

Kim never has faced the Brewers in his brief career. Lindblom has not allowed a run in seven career appearances against the Cardinals. In Game 2, Daniel Ponce de Leon (0-3, 7.47 ERA) is slated to take the ball for the Cardinals, while the Brewers will hand the ball to right-hander Corbin Burnes (3-0, 1.99 ERA).

Burnes, 25, is coming off a great start in which he struck out a season-high 11 over seven scoreless innings against the Detroit Tigers on Wednesday. He is 1-1 with a 7.94 ERA in five career games (two starts) against St. Louis. Ponce de Leon has not pitched more than 4 2/3 innings in five starts this season. In his last outing, he gave up two runs on five hits and one walk in three innings against the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday.

Ponce de Leon has faced the Brewers twice (one start) in his career with a 1.50 ERA. --Field Level Media

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Japan delays H3 rocket flight; graveyard of Ice Age mammoths and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 192,388 deaths from coronavirus; Australia's Victoria takes small step in easing virus restrictions and more

Saudi Arabia to lift some international flight restrictions on Sept 15

World News Roundup: China calls Hong Kong people arrested at sea 'separatists';Afghan forces, Taliban continue to clash even as peace talks start and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

UAE, Bahraini Foreign Ministers arrive in US to sign peace deals with Israel

Washington US, September 14 ANISputnik The Foreign Ministers of Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates UAE have arrived in Washington to attend a signing ceremony of peace treaties with Israel. On Sunday, the top Bahraini diplomat, Abdullatif...

London stocks gain as AstraZeneca resumes vaccine trials

Londons FTSE share index rose on Monday as optimism from AstraZenecas resumption of trials of its COVID-19 vaccine coursed through stock markets, countering growing fears of a hard Brexit that will hammer a UK economy already struggling wit...

45.62 lakh COVID cases, 76,271 deaths in India till Sept 11: Vardhan

Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Monday that a total of 45,62,414 novel coronavirus cases and 76,271 deaths, with a case fatality rate of 1.67 per cent, had been reported in India till September 11. Speaking in the Lok Sabha, Vardhan s...

German govt: Labs confirm Navalny was poisoned with Novichok

Specialist labs in France and Sweden have confirmed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was poisoned with the Soviet-era nerve agent Novichok, the German government said Monday. A German military laboratory previously confirmed the sub...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020