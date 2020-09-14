Left Menu
Willian wants more and he showed it against Fulham: Arteta

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta heaped praise on midfielder Willian and said his hunger for more accolades had made him switch from Chelsea to the Gunners.

14-09-2020
Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta heaped praise on midfielder Willian and said his hunger for more accolades had made him switch from Chelsea to the Gunners. Willian made an impressive debut against Fulham on Saturday and had two assists in the side's 3-0 win at Craven Cottage. The Brazilian earned the man of the match award for his performance.

In August, Willian signed a three-year deal with Arsenal ending his seven-year-long association with Stamford Bridge. "With some players when that [winning trophies] happened they have a full stomach but with Willian, I got the opposite feeling, that he wanted more and how he wanted to move to a different club and get to the level that he got before," Goal.com quoted Arteta as saying.

"So I'm really pleased because he showed [at Fulham] how much he really wants it and how much he is going to drive the other players on in order to achieve that," he added. It is clear that Willian has settled in well to his new surroundings at Arsenal and has already made himself a respected figure at his new club.

"We have a lot of young players with a big talent and a big future but they need some role models and I think Willian is a really good one to have around the place because he doesn't talk much in the dressing room, but he does on the pitch and that's a good way to do it," the Gunners boss said. Arsenal will next take on West Ham at Emirates Stadium in London on September 20. (ANI)

