Mixed weekend for Rabindra in France
Rabindra, who was driving an Aston Martin Vantage AMR, finished fourth in the Pro-Am category in the first race of the day before suffering a mechanical failure in the following race this weekend. Vannelet and Rabindra, having logged their best time of 1:46.456 mins, finished fourth in the Pro-Am category in the qualifying Race 1 on Sunday.
India's Akhil Rabindra, the only Asian to seal a spot in the Aston Martin Driver's Academy this year, finished fourth in the first race alongside G Vannelet at the Magny-Cours in the Championnat de France FFSA GT. Rabindra, who was driving an Aston Martin Vantage AMR, finished fourth in the Pro-Am category in the first race of the day before suffering a mechanical failure in the following race this weekend.
Vannelet and Rabindra, having logged their best time of 1:46.456 mins, finished fourth in the Pro-Am category in the qualifying Race 1 on Sunday. They improved their timing to 1:46.324 mins in the qualifying Race 2 only to see themselves slip to the eighth spot in their respective category.
