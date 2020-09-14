Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mixed weekend for Rabindra in France

Rabindra, who was driving an Aston Martin Vantage AMR, finished fourth in the Pro-Am category in the first race of the day before suffering a mechanical failure in the following race this weekend. Vannelet and Rabindra, having logged their best time of 1:46.456 mins, finished fourth in the Pro-Am category in the qualifying Race 1 on Sunday.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 14-09-2020 14:39 IST | Created: 14-09-2020 14:30 IST
Mixed weekend for Rabindra in France
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

India's Akhil Rabindra, the only Asian to seal a spot in the Aston Martin Driver's Academy this year, finished fourth in the first race alongside G Vannelet at the Magny-Cours in the Championnat de France FFSA GT. Rabindra, who was driving an Aston Martin Vantage AMR, finished fourth in the Pro-Am category in the first race of the day before suffering a mechanical failure in the following race this weekend.

Vannelet and Rabindra, having logged their best time of 1:46.456 mins, finished fourth in the Pro-Am category in the qualifying Race 1 on Sunday. They improved their timing to 1:46.324 mins in the qualifying Race 2 only to see themselves slip to the eighth spot in their respective category.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Japan delays H3 rocket flight; graveyard of Ice Age mammoths and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 192,388 deaths from coronavirus; Australia's Victoria takes small step in easing virus restrictions and more

World News Roundup: China calls Hong Kong people arrested at sea 'separatists';Afghan forces, Taliban continue to clash even as peace talks start and more

Saudi Arabia to lift some international flight restrictions on Sept 15

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Ecom Express to hire 30,000 people as part of seasonal recruitment drive

End-to-end logistics firm Ecom Express on Monday said it will be hiring over 30,000 people as part of its seasonal recruitment exercise for its hubs and delivery centres, among others, to meet the festive season demand. These seasonal posit...

Manish Sisodia will not attend today's session: Delhi Assembly Speaker

Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia will not be attending todays special one-day session of Delhi Legislative Assembly as he is having fever since last night, informed Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel on Monday. Deputy Chief...

GRAPHIC-Brexit risk premium returns to UK markets

The latest bout of sabre-rattling between Britain and the EU is upping the premium investors demand for holding UK assets for fear of a chaotic Brexit outcome with hugely damaging consequences for the economy.The pound is down 4 against the...

State of economy, unemployment are biggest challenges right now: Supriya Sule

The biggest challenge in the country at the moment is the state of economy and unemployment, Nationalist Congress Party NCP leader Supriya Sule said on Monday, adding that she feels the Centre is not talking extensively about either of the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020