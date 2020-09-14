Left Menu
Adapting to scorching heat will be the biggest challenge, says Trent Boult

Mumbai Indians pacer Trent Boult feels that adapting to the scorching heat of the UAE will be the biggest challenge he will face during the course of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

ANI | Abu Dhabi | Updated: 14-09-2020 15:34 IST | Created: 14-09-2020 15:34 IST
Mumbai Indians pacer Trent Boult (Photo/Mumbai Indians Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai Indians pacer Trent Boult feels that adapting to the scorching heat of the UAE will be the biggest challenge he will face during the course of the Indian Premier League (IPL). "The biggest challenge so far has been trying to prepare to come to 45 degrees in the middle of the desert. I come from a small country of New Zealand which is currently at seven or eight degrees in the middle of the winter," Boult said in a video posted by Mumbai Indians on their official Twitter handle.

"I have played for a couple of other franchises and I am very excited to be part of this Mumbai family. I have played against Mumbai a few times and that intimidation, there's a big challenge when you come up against this particular side. It is going to be on the other side of it and be a part of such a cool group," he added. However, the veteran pacer has been in the UAE and know the conditions well and is hoping for good wickets in the tournament.

"I have played a little bit of cricket here, I am aware that conditions can change quite drastically depending on the time of the year. I am hoping for good wickets really and we if are clear on our plans, we have the arsenal to outperform any opposition," the Kiwi pacer said. "I am very excited to be part of this bowling pack, there is a lot of diversity in this group, we have bowlers who have performed right throughout the world," he added.

Mumbai Indians will lock horns with Chennai Super Kings in the tournament opener on September 19 in Abu Dhabi. (ANI)

