Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Copa Libertadores returns but not all clubs are happy

However, hardly a week goes by without a team reporting positive tests for their players. One league game in Brazil was called off minutes before kick off last month when players tested positive for the virus.

Reuters | Updated: 14-09-2020 16:56 IST | Created: 14-09-2020 16:29 IST
Soccer-Copa Libertadores returns but not all clubs are happy
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixbay

South American football's premier club competition kicks off this week after a six-month hiatus caused by the new coronavirus pandemic but the restart has caused complaints and consternation in a region where the sport is not yet fully up and running.

A total of 32 teams from 10 countries will play matches in the Copa Libertadores on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, even though domestic football is still to restart in three of them, including regional giants Argentina. "Argentine teams have been called upon to compete at a disadvantage and they are not ready for it," said Nicolas Russo, the president of Lanus and a director of the Argentine Football Association.

The South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL) is celebrating the return of the continent's equivalent of the Champions League, and its second-tier competition the Copa Sudamericana, the South American version of the Europa League that will restart on Oct. 27. But with different nations restarting their domestic programmes at different times -– Brazil restarted in June; Colombia kicked off at the weekend; Argentina won't begin until at least October -- some teams are crying foul.

Racing coach Sebastian Beccacece said Thursday's opponents Nacional of Uruguay will have played almost a dozen times since restarting, while the home side has not played any games. "That's a real and overwhelming advantage," said Beccacece. "We need to trust that we'll be strong and can appeal to our mental and emotional capacity to try and make up for that initial difference because we will also be without the energy of our fans that are so vital to us. But we have to be ready for the challenge."

REDUCING RISK All games will take place behind closed doors but with infection rates still high -– more than half of all recorded COVID-19 cases are in the Americas, the World Health Organisation has said -– there is a fear that flying teams of players across the enormous continent risks spreading the virus.

CONMEBOL struck a deal with national governments aimed at reducing risk, with the organisation paying for charter flights and demanding that teams spend no more than 72 hours in foreign nations. However, hardly a week goes by without a team reporting positive tests for their players.

One league game in Brazil was called off minutes before kick off last month when players tested positive for the virus. The entire league program in Peru was suspended temporarily when fans gathered outside stadiums. Boca Juniors recently found that 22 of their players, or almost all of the first team squad, tested positive for the virus. The players self-isolated and returned to training last week, a move that further hampered the club's preparation for their match in Paraguay against Libertad.

CONMEBOL have allowed each team to register 50 players for the competition, up from the usual 30, in a sign that they expect more positive tests to occur.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Japan delays H3 rocket flight; graveyard of Ice Age mammoths and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 192,388 deaths from coronavirus; Australia's Victoria takes small step in easing virus restrictions and more

World News Roundup: China calls Hong Kong people arrested at sea 'separatists';Afghan forces, Taliban continue to clash even as peace talks start and more

Saudi Arabia to lift some international flight restrictions on Sept 15

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Asked on Arm deal, UK says will take appropriate action

Britain will not hesitate to take appropriate action over a takeover if it has a significant impact on the country, a government spokesman said, when asked about Nvidia Corps 40 billion deal for chip designer Arm. ARM is an important part o...

Vietnam sentences brothers to death over bloody land clash

A Vietnamese court sentenced two brothers to death and handed prison terms or probation to 27 others on Monday, for their roles in the high-profile killings of three policemen in a clash over land rights, the security ministry and a lawyer ...

Maha bookseller sleeps on pothole to protest road condition

A bookseller in Aurangabad in Maharashtra slept on a pothole to highlight the pathetic condition of roads in Marathwadas biggest city and a video of his act soon went viral on social media. Mirza Abdul Qayyum, who also teaches children Urdu...

Trump visits California, Biden talks climate change as wildfires shift campaign focus

President Donald Trump will travel to California on Monday to be briefed about its devastating wildfires while Democratic rival Joe Biden plans a speech on the matter from Delaware, bringing climate change to the forefront of the presidenti...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020