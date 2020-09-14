Left Menu
Kiren Rijiju lays foundation stones for sports facilities in Leh

Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju on Monday laid foundation stones for various sports facilities, costing over Rs 12 crore, in Leh, Ladakh, in the presence of Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, RK Mathur.

ANI | Leh (Ladakh) | Updated: 14-09-2020 18:20 IST | Created: 14-09-2020 17:30 IST
Kiren Rijiju lays foundation stones for various sports facilities in Leh. Image Credit: ANI

Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju on Monday laid foundation stones for various sports facilities, costing over Rs 12 crore, in Leh, Ladakh, in the presence of Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, RK Mathur. The minister laid the foundation for a Synthetic Track and Astroturf for football in Leh at Open Stadium. The estimated project cost is Rs 10.68 crore and scheduled to be completed by January 2021. Similarly, the construction of Gymnasium Hall in NDS indoor stadium would cost about Rs 1.52 crore and construction will be completed by March 2021.

Speaking on the occasion, Rijiju said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Union Government is inculcating a sporting culture in the country which in turn is keeping the people healthy and fit. He said that his ministry is contemplating to put sporting culture into a policy framework. Rijiju suggested that Ladakh UT Administration should constitute awards and incentives like jobs for local sportspersons to encourage them to excel in the sporting field. He also asked the Ice Hockey Associations across the country to come together to get the recognition for the sport, by following the laid down procedures. He reminded the federations that in principle his ministry has recognized Ice Hockey as a national sport.

For sports infrastructure and development in Ladakh, Rijiju announced relaxations at the function. He asked the UT administration to send proposals to develop sporting infrastructure in places with a thousand population in Ladakh. Under the Khelo India program, his ministry would relax the norms and provide funds and the facilities meant for districts in the places suggested by the Administration as Khelo India district sub-centers.

Similarly, sportspersons excelled in local events would get training in 23 centers of excellence across the country, depending on their sporting disciplines. Speaking on the occasion, Mathur appealed to the sports minister to tap the potential in Ladakh for sports development. He suggested that during the winter, people from other parts of the country should come to Ladakh to experience and learn winter sports.

As part of the month and half long Fit India Freedom Run from August 15 to October 2, Rijiju personally participated in Cyclothon earlier in the day along with MP Jamyang Namgyal and local cyclists. Ladakh MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal, LAHDC CEC Shri Gyal P Wangyal, senior officials from Ladakh UT, and Sports Authority of India were also present at the various programs held.

