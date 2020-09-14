Left Menu
Development News Edition

IPL 13: More aware of what I can and can't do, says Harshal

Having had his season cut short by a fracture in his right hand last year, Delhi Capitals' all-rounder Harshal Patel is looking forward to redemption in the UAE as he oozes confidence ahead of the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League.

ANI | Dubai | Updated: 14-09-2020 18:42 IST | Created: 14-09-2020 18:42 IST
IPL 13: More aware of what I can and can't do, says Harshal
Harshal Patel (Delhi Capitals photo). Image Credit: ANI

Having had his season cut short by a fracture in his right hand last year, Delhi Capitals' all-rounder Harshal Patel is looking forward to redemption in the UAE as he oozes confidence ahead of the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League. Harshal, who only managed to play two matches for the Delhi Capitals in 2019, spoke about the disappointment, "It was pretty difficult for me to leave the tournament half-way because I think I was in good touch and of course I wanted to do well. IPL is the biggest tournament for me because I don't play international cricket, so it was really difficult, and hard to take.

"Even when I left, I wanted the team to win, so I was following every single game and I was in touch with some of the players. I was really happy where we finished, but of course I think we could've won as well." Having had a very successful Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy late last year, where he performed well with both bat and ball, Harshal said he has confidence in his skills and is looking forward to making an impact. "I have more confidence than I have ever had in my skills. I have worked harder on my batting and I am just not that pinch hitter anymore who would just hit boundaries here and there.

"I know how to finish games and have become more sophisticated that way. Similarly, in terms of my bowling, I am more aware of what I can and cannot do. So that puts me in a very good position ahead of this season," he said. Speaking on how he is shaping up physically and mentally ahead of their first match against Punjab on Sunday, Harshal said, "Personally, I think it has all gone according to plan. I planned to push a little hard for the first 10 days, and then allow myself enough recovery to taper down right before the games. So I have pushed pretty hard in these 10-12 days in training, and my skills are up to the mark -- my body feels good and now it's all about getting into that competitive frame of mind and enjoying the match."

"In terms of the team, I think whatever stimulations we have had in our practice sessions, it's all been good. I think everybody's executing their duties well, and looking very fresh," he added. With the tournament being long and weather likely to be challenging, the 29-year-old all-rounder said he believes how players conserve energy will be key. "I think the heat is going to play a huge part, especially in the afternoon games, so we will need to sit down with our trainers and physio to make sure we are preparing well in order to tackle those challenges of playing in almost 42-43 degrees.

"It is important to conserve energy, especially in training to make sure you have plenty in reserve. If you are doing well in matches, and are feeling good, there has been talk in our group that you shouldn't train too much then (to conserve energy)." Asked whether neutral venues will change anything, Harshal said, "I think every situation comes with its advantages and disadvantages. Having neutral venues will take away that home advantage for sure, so it's going to be challenging for teams because you can't rely on one brand of the wicket. We have seen in the past that teams like to prepare spin-friendly pitches when they have a spin-heavy squad and that enables them to win that way."

"But when you are playing on a neutral venue, you don't have that advantage. I think it's going to be very interesting to see how teams take up this challenge, and I believe that skill is going to play a huge part than any other thing on these pitches," he signed off. (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Japan delays H3 rocket flight; graveyard of Ice Age mammoths and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 192,388 deaths from coronavirus; Australia's Victoria takes small step in easing virus restrictions and more

Saudi Arabia to lift some international flight restrictions on Sept 15

World News Roundup: China calls Hong Kong people arrested at sea 'separatists';Afghan forces, Taliban continue to clash even as peace talks start and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

India to be largest source of energy demand growth: BP Energy Outlook

India will be the largest source of demand growth for energy by 2050, supermajor BP Plc said on Monday, as it saw an end to the relentless growth of oil globally. In its annual Energy Outlook 2020, BP said global oil consumption may never r...

Putin bestows $1.5 billion loan after Belarus leader seeks help

Russian President Vladimir Putin bestowed a 1.5 billion loan on Belarus on Monday after its embattled leader, Alexander Lukashenko, flew to entreat his patron for more support.A day after more than 100,000 protesters took to the streets of ...

Daily wage earner hangs self in Noida, reason unknown

The body of a 30-year-old daily wage earner was found at his rented accommodation in Uttar Pradeshs Noida on Monday in a case of suspected suicide, police said. The man lived with his wife in Basai village, under the Phase 3 police station ...

Around 30 MPs test positive for COVID so far: Sources

Around 30 MPs, including BJPs Meenakshi Lekhi and Pravesh Verma, and over 50 employees of Parliament have tested positive for COVID-19 so far, sources said on Monday. Many of them tested positive after undergoing compulsory coronavirus test...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020