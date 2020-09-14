Great Learning ropes in Virat Kohli as brand ambassador

Left Menu
Educational technology company Great Learning on Monday said it has roped in Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli as its brand ambassador. I also share the same passion for excellence that Great Learning does and am excited about our association." Great Learning said it is launching a multi-film campaign with Kohli during the upcoming Dream 11 IPL, where the brand is associate sponsor on Disney+ Hotstar.

Educational technology company Great Learning on Monday said it has roped in Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli as its brand ambassador. As the face of the Great Learning brand, Kolhi will now lead the brand's latest 'Power Ahead' campaign, which underlines the importance of lifelong learning and showcases how high quality learning at the right time can help professionals and students power ahead in their career, the company said in a statement.

Commenting on the development, Great Learning Founder and CEO Mohan Lakhamraju said, "Virat is the obvious choice to be our brand ambassador because he best embodies the Great Learning ethos of excellence and continuous learning." The respect that he commands globally, across all age groups and the connection that he has with the youth make him the perfect partner "to deliver our message of powering ahead in one's career through online learning", Lakhamraju added. On his association with Great Learning, Kohli said, "Upskilling is all about one's aspiration to get better every day and willingness to work really hard for it. It is something I closely identify with. I also share the same passion for excellence that Great Learning does and am excited about our association." Great Learning said it is launching a multi-film campaign with Kohli during the upcoming Dream 11 IPL, where the brand is associate sponsor on Disney+ Hotstar.

