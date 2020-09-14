Left Menu
Development News Edition

They're really adaptable, disciplined: Adam Zampa feels Australia can learn from England

After losing the second ODI at the hands of England, Australia's Adam Zampa praised the hosts for their adaptability and discipline, adding that his team can "learn a lot from them."

ANI | Manchester | Updated: 14-09-2020 19:16 IST | Created: 14-09-2020 19:16 IST
They're really adaptable, disciplined: Adam Zampa feels Australia can learn from England
Adam Zampa (File photo) . Image Credit: ANI

After losing the second ODI at the hands of England, Australia's Adam Zampa praised the hosts for their adaptability and discipline, adding that his team can "learn a lot from them." Australia were in a very dominating position in the match as they were playing at 143/2, chasing a target of 232. However, England made a stunning comeback in the match and snatched the match out of the visitor's hands.

England won the match by 24 runs against Australia and with this victory, the hosts have leveled the three-match series. "It says that England are a really good cricket team. They're really adaptable. Their one-day cricket over the last four or five years has been unbelievable: they're really attacking with the bat and they do the job with the ball as well," ESPNcricinfo quoted Zampa as saying.

"But they read the conditions really well and they adapt, their bowlers literally hit the top of off stump the whole time, and they're really disciplined. I think England are a really good cricket team and we can learn a lot from them," he added. The third ODI and the series decider between both teams will be played on Wednesday. (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Japan delays H3 rocket flight; graveyard of Ice Age mammoths and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 192,388 deaths from coronavirus; Australia's Victoria takes small step in easing virus restrictions and more

Saudi Arabia to lift some international flight restrictions on Sept 15

World News Roundup: China calls Hong Kong people arrested at sea 'separatists';Afghan forces, Taliban continue to clash even as peace talks start and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Egypt to allow wedding ceremonies, cultural events in open-air venues

Egypt will allow wedding ceremonies and cultural events to be held in open-air venues from Sept. 21, after months of banning them in an attempt to contain the spread of the coronavirus, the cabinet said on Monday. Open-air weddings would be...

Power discom vigilance team attacked during inspection in Bundi, 2 guards injured

A Jaipur Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited JVVNL vigilance team was allegedly attacked on Monday by a family, including women members, during a power theft inspection at a village in Bundi, leaving two guards injured, officials said. A police v...

'Hotel Rwanda' hero charged with terrorism in Rwanda court

A Rwandan court on Monday charged Paul Rusesabagina, whose story inspired the film Hotel Rwanda, with terrorism, complicity in murder, and forming an armed rebel group. Rusesabagina, credited with saving more than 1,000 lives during the 199...

Euro zone yields dip after dovish ECB talk and ahead of Fed

Euro zone bond yields edged lower on Monday, with the benchmark German yield hitting -0.5 as traders digested last weeks dovish tone from European Central Bank policymakers and looked towards the Federal Reserves two-day policy meeting.A mo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020