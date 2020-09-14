They're really adaptable, disciplined: Adam Zampa feels Australia can learn from England

After losing the second ODI at the hands of England, Australia's Adam Zampa praised the hosts for their adaptability and discipline, adding that his team can "learn a lot from them." Australia were in a very dominating position in the match as they were playing at 143/2, chasing a target of 232. However, England made a stunning comeback in the match and snatched the match out of the visitor's hands.

England won the match by 24 runs against Australia and with this victory, the hosts have leveled the three-match series. "It says that England are a really good cricket team. They're really adaptable. Their one-day cricket over the last four or five years has been unbelievable: they're really attacking with the bat and they do the job with the ball as well," ESPNcricinfo quoted Zampa as saying.

"But they read the conditions really well and they adapt, their bowlers literally hit the top of off stump the whole time, and they're really disciplined. I think England are a really good cricket team and we can learn a lot from them," he added. The third ODI and the series decider between both teams will be played on Wednesday. (ANI)