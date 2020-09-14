Cardinals scout dies at 46 after COVID-19 battle

St. Louis Cardinals scout Charles Peterson died Sunday night after being hospitalized with COVID-19. He was 46. Peterson joined the Cardinals' amateur scouting staff in 2012 and was the signing scout for 2020 first-round draft pick Jordan Walker. He also served as a special assistant to Cardinals assistant general manager Randy Flores.

"Charles had an incredible impact on our scouting department," Flores said in a team statement. "He brought a tremendous work ethic, keen eye, and booming laugh with him every day. My prayers are with his wife Karen and family as anyone who ever talked to CP knew how proud he was of them." Peterson had been in the hospital since Aug. 17.

"Charles always would light up the Draft room," Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak said. "His smile, his voice, his energy -- you knew it was Charles. He was a special man that made others better. He will be missed." The Cardinals were hard hit by COVID-19 earlier this season, missing 19 days of play because of a coronavirus outbreak among players and staff.

An outfielder and first baseman from Laurens, S.C., Peterson was a first-round pick (22nd overall) by Pittsburgh in 1993 and spent five seasons in the Pirates' minor league system. He also played professionally in independent ball as well as in Canada, Mexico and Taiwan. He also was a volunteer assistant football coach at Spring Valley High School in Columbia, S.C., where his son plays on the team. His scouting territory for the Cardinals was South Carolina, Georgia and North Florida.