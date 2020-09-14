Left Menu
Development News Edition

Suarez uncertainty gives Trincao space to shine at Barcelona

The 20-year-old Trincao just joined the team but could get some extra playing time as the club ponders what to do with Suárez, who was told by new coach Ronald Koeman that he is not in the Dutchman's plans this season. Trincao took advantage of his first chance on the field with Barcelona by impressing fans and Koeman in a 3-1 win over Nastic in a friendly on Saturday.

PTI | Madrid | Updated: 14-09-2020 21:57 IST | Created: 14-09-2020 21:35 IST
Suarez uncertainty gives Trincao space to shine at Barcelona

With the future of Luis Suarez uncertain, young forward Francisco Trincão has an early chance to shine with Barcelona. The 20-year-old Trincao just joined the team but could get some extra playing time as the club ponders what to do with Suárez, who was told by new coach Ronald Koeman that he is not in the Dutchman's plans this season.

Trincao took advantage of his first chance on the field with Barcelona by impressing fans and Koeman in a 3-1 win over Nastic in a friendly on Saturday. "I liked how he positioned himself, sometimes coming in from the inside and sometimes from the outside," Koeman said. "He has quality and will start adapting to the speed and rhythm of the ball. He was a great signing." Barcelona paid Portuguese club Braga more than 30 million euros ($35 million) in the beginning of the year to acquire Trincão on a five-year contract. He finished the season with Braga and joined Barcelona last month.

Trincão was put in a tough spot right away as he was officially introduced by the Spanish club a day after Lionel Messi announced he wanted to leave. But he showed that he has some off-the-field foot skills, too, in sidestepping questions about Messi and not making headlines. Barcelona brought in Trincão touting him as a "talented and quick" player with tremendous potential. He has been with Portugal's youth teams and helped the under-19 squad win the European Championship in 2018 as its top scorer.

He showed some of that talent and quickness after entering the friendly against Nastic by displaying good ball control under pressure and beating defenders. He was named by Spanish media as one of the best players in the match. Trincão can also play on the flanks, especially through the right side, but he might face greater competition there than in the middle of the attack as Barcelona also counts on more experienced youngsters such as Ansu Fati and Ousmane Dembele. Martin Braithwaite, who arrived last season, is also an option for Koeman in the attack. The club is also reportedly looking at other options, with Memphis Depay and Lautaro Martínez among those rumored to join the club.

"I can play in all positions in the attack," Trincão said. "I'm here to help any way I can." Trincão is expected to have his second opportunity when Barcelona takes on Girona in another friendly on Wednesday. The club's final preparation match ahead of its Spanish league debut will be against Elche on Saturday. Barcelona's first league game, against Villarreal at home, is scheduled for the final weekend of the month. Its matches in the first and second rounds were postponed because of the team's participation in the Champions League in August.

It was Barcelona's embarrassing 8-2 loss to Bayern Munich in the quarterfinals of the Champions League that led to the arrival of Koeman and the revamping of the squad. Messi eventually decided to stay, but Suárez was among the players who were told that they were not in the new coach's plans. Suárez remains with the club and has been practicing normally, but he was not included in Koeman's squad for last Saturday's friendly. He has been linked to transfers to clubs such as Inter Milan, Juventus and Atlético Madrid.

But with lingering uncertainty over the Uruguay striker's future, Trincão will continue to have chances to impress Koeman and gain a spot on the team.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Japan delays H3 rocket flight; graveyard of Ice Age mammoths and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 192,388 deaths from coronavirus; Australia's Victoria takes small step in easing virus restrictions and more

World News Roundup: China calls Hong Kong people arrested at sea 'separatists';Afghan forces, Taliban continue to clash even as peace talks start and more

Saudi Arabia to lift some international flight restrictions on Sept 15

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

TEXT-UK PM Johnson's key quotes on Internal Market Bill

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said passing the Internal Market Bill was essential to ensure the territorial integrity of the United Kingdom. The following are the key quotes from his statement to parliamentEU ACTING BADLY I regret to...

Transaction, legal advisors working towards Shipping Corp disinvestment: Govt

The government on Monday said post in principle approval for strategic disinvestment of government shareholding in Shipping Corporation of India SCI, transaction and legal advisors are working in this direction. Replying to a query regardin...

Shooting down of Mi-17 chopper case: Military tribunal stays action against 2 IAF officers

An armed forces tribunal on Monday stayed disciplinary action against two officers who were held responsible for circumstances leading to the shooting down of an Mi-17 helicopter of the IAF by its own missile in Kashmirs Budgam on February ...

UP RERA comes out with Performance Report 2020

The Uttar Pradesh Real Estate Regulatory Authority UP RERA on Monday launched its Performance Report 2020 which includes information related to its functioning as well as details of various projects in the state. The report would serve as...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020