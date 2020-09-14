Left Menu
Development News Edition

WTA Rankings: Naomi Osaka climbs to No.3 after US Open title win

The US Open title win has lifted Naomi Osaka back into the top 3 in the latest WTA Rankings on Monday.

ANI | Florida | Updated: 14-09-2020 22:00 IST | Created: 14-09-2020 22:00 IST
WTA Rankings: Naomi Osaka climbs to No.3 after US Open title win
Naomi Osaka (Photo/ US Open Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

The US Open title win has lifted Naomi Osaka back into the top 3 in the latest WTA Rankings on Monday. The 22-year-old won the US Open title on Sunday after securing a win over Victoria Azarenka in the final. She climbed six spots to sit on the third position.

Osaka had registered a 1-6, 6-3, 6-3 win in the decider over Azarenka. The 2018 champion had overcome an inspired assault from Azarenka in the opening set to win her third career Grand Slam crown after one hour and 53 minutes on Arthur Ashe Stadium. Every time Osaka has progressed beyond the fourth round of a major, she has ended up winning the title. Her three Grand Slam trophies now tie her with Angelique Kerber for the fourth-highest total among active players, behind only Serena Williams, Venus Williams, and Kim Clijsters.

Meanwhile, Azarenka made a jump of 13 places to claim the 14th position. Jennifer Brady also improved her ranking and now sits on the 25th position, with a jump of 16 positions. (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Japan delays H3 rocket flight; graveyard of Ice Age mammoths and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 192,388 deaths from coronavirus; Australia's Victoria takes small step in easing virus restrictions and more

World News Roundup: China calls Hong Kong people arrested at sea 'separatists';Afghan forces, Taliban continue to clash even as peace talks start and more

Saudi Arabia to lift some international flight restrictions on Sept 15

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya ditches car for pedal power to reach Parliament

Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya ditched his car and reached the Parliament House on a bicycle as the monsoon session kicked off on Monday. With new energy and enthusiasm, towards Parliament House for Monsoon Session... MonsoonSession, twee...

Pakistani Prime Minister suggests chemical castration for rapists

Pakistans Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Monday he would like convicted rapists to be publicly executed or chemically castrated, reacting to a question on the rape of a woman on a highway last week that has caused uproar in the South Asi...

BKU carries out demonstration rally in Ghaziabad against land acquisition by CPWD

Scores of Bhartiya Kisan Union BKU workers on Monday carried out a protest march on the road near Hapur Chungi intersection here demanding higher compensation for their agricultural land acquired by the Central Public Works Department CPWD....

Ugandan police nab man entering parliament with severed head

Ugandan police on Monday arrested a man attempting to enter the parliamentary building in the capital carrying the severed head of a child in a wrapped gift box. Police said in a statement that the victim was a child of about five to eight ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020