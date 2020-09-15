Left Menu
Golf-Johnson takes PGA Tour Player of the Year honors

Reuters | Updated: 15-09-2020 04:37 IST | Created: 15-09-2020 04:37 IST
After three tournament wins and a FedExCup title, Dustin Johnson added more hardware to his trophy case on Monday when he was named PGA Tour Player of the Year for a second time. Johnson missed the start of the season while recovering from a knee injury and also had to sit out the COVID-19 shutdown like everyone else. But he then had a blazing end to the campaign with two wins and two runner-up finishes in his last four starts that pushed him back to the top of the world rankings.

Victories at the Northern Trust and Tour Championships earned the 36-year-old American a first FedExCup title and the $15 million payday that goes along with the trophy. His other win came at the Travelers Championship.

The Player of Year is voted on by PGA Tour members who played in at least 10 events during the 2019-20 season. "Dustin made it known throughout the season that the FedExCup was a priority and his performances in the FedExCup Playoffs were nothing short of spectacular with two wins and a playoff runner-up at the BMW Championship," said PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan in a statement.

"His demeanor and athleticism on the course make it look very easy but behind the scenes, he’s worked incredibly hard coming back from injury and his 2019-20 season speaks for itself in further bolstering his World Golf Hall of Fame resume." The PGA Tour did not release the results of balloting, saying only that Johnson, who also won the award in 2016, was selected over Collin Morikawa, Jon Rahm, Webb Simpson and Justin Thomas.

Scottie Scheffler took PGA Tour Rookie of the Year honors. The 24-year-old American made 23 starts recorded six top-five finishes, including a fourth at the PGA Championship.

