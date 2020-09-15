Lopez leads Marlins past Phillies

Pablo Lopez snapped his three-game losing streak, leading the host Miami Marlins to a 6-2 win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Monday afternoon. Shortstop Miguel Rojas, now batting .370, led Miami's offense, going 2 for 3 with a homer and two runs scored. Right fielder Matt Joyce led the defense with a pair of over-the-shoulder catches on the warning track.

Lopez (4-4) allowed three hits, no walks and one run in seven innings, striking out six and earning his first win since Aug. 24. During his three-game skid, he allowed 14 runs in 12 2/3 innings. Vince Velasquez (0-1) took the loss, allowing seven hits and four runs.

Miami (24-21) won this rare seven-game series, 5 games to 2. The Phillies (23-23), for the third straight game - all losses -- were without two starters due to injuries: catcher J.T. Realmuto (hip) and first baseman Rhys Hoskins (left forearm).

Rafael Marchan started in place of Realmuto and made his major-league debut, singling to center in his first at-bat. Miami tried to rest third baseman Brian Anderson. However, when rookie second baseman Isan Diaz left the game in the fourth inning due to a groin injury, Anderson was inserted into the lineup, and Marlins manager Don Mattingly juggled positions.

Philadelphia scored on the fifth pitch of the game, a 409-foot homer by Andrew McCutchen. Miami tied the score 1-1 in the second on a pair of singles. Joyce led off with his hit on a 1-2 count, and he scored on Jazz Chisholm's single.

The Marlins stretched their lead to 3-1 in the third. Corey Dickerson hit a leadoff, opposite-field double that fell softy just inside the left-field line and advanced to third on Starling Marte's single. Jesus Aguilar then pulled a two-run double down the left-field line. Miami went up 4-1 in the fourth as Rojas singled, and Anderson drove him in with a double.

Rojas solo homer in the sixth - a 416-foot blast - gave Miami a 5-1 lead, and Marte added his own solo homer (359 feet) in the seventh. The Phillies closed the scoring on Scott Kingery's solo homer (403 feet) in the eighth.

--Field Level Media