Briton Murray, a former world number one and finalist at Roland Garros in 2016, was also handed a wildcard entry into the U.S. Open last month where he reached the second round in his first Grand Slam after hip surgery last year.

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Messi tops wealth league ahead of Ronaldo

Lionel Messi was denied a potentially money-spinning move away from Barcelona this month after a contract-dispute but the Argentine maestro remains the world's richest soccer player. According to a list compiled by Forbes, Messi's total earnings this year are $126 million -- $92 million from his salary and $34 million in endorsements. 'A big lesson': Djokovic ready to move on from U.S. Open default

World number one Novak Djokovic says he cannot guarantee he will not make a similar mistake that led to his disqualification at the U.S. Open for striking a line judge with a ball but he remains confident it will not affect his tennis in the future. The Serb was disqualified in the fourth round in New York when he hit a ball in frustration after dropping serve in the first set against Spain's Pablo Carreno Busta, hitting line judge Laura Clark in her throat and causing her to fall to the floor. Motor racing: FIA looking into Hamilton anti-racism shirt gesture

Formula One's governing body is considering whether Lewis Hamilton broke any rules in wearing a T-shirt with "Arrest the cops who killed Breonna Taylor" on it before and after Sunday's Tuscan Grand Prix. "We are giving this issue active consideration," said a spokesman for the governing International Automobile Federation (FIA). Billionaire Steve Cohen agrees to buy the New York Mets

Billionaire hedge fund manager Steve Cohen has reached an agreement to buy the New York Mets baseball team from its owners, Sterling Partners said in a statement on Monday. "I am excited to have reached an agreement with the Wilpon and Katz families to purchase the New York Mets," Cohen said. Johnson takes PGA Tour Player of the Year honors

After three tournament wins and a FedExCup title, Dustin Johnson added more hardware to his trophy case on Monday when he was named PGA Tour Player of the Year for a second time. Johnson missed the start of the season while recovering from a knee injury and also had to sit out the COVID-19 shutdown like everyone else. But he then had a blazing end to the campaign with two wins and two runner-up finishes in his last four starts that pushed him back to the top of the world rankings. Champions Osaka, Thiem make the most of U.S. Open adversities

Circumstances at this year's U.S. Open were extraordinary due to the COVID-19 pandemic but rather than getting deterred, champions Naomi Osaka and Dominic Thiem overcame them in order to fulfil their destinies. Debate raged for months after the United States Tennis Association announced in June that the hardcourt Grand Slam would go ahead in New York, which was once the global epicentre of the novel coronavirus pandemic, albeit without any fans in attendance. Cycling: Tour de France director Prudhomme back on the race after testing negative for coronavirus

Tour de France director Christian Prudhomme will be back on the race on Tuesday after testing negative for coronavirus, organisers told Reuters on Monday. Prudhomme left the race last Tuesday after testing positive for COVID-19, saying he would be back after a week provided his new test came back negative. Athletics: Britain's Farah to race only 10,000m at Tokyo Olympics

Four-time Olympic champion Mo Farah has said he will not defend his 5,000 metres title in Tokyo next year and will focus on the 10,000m race instead as age catches up with the Briton. Farah, 37, won gold in both events at the 2012 London Games as well as the 2016 edition in Rio and is bidding to become the first athlete to win the 10,000m three times at the Olympics. Murray, Bouchard and Pironkova receive French Open wildcard entries

Andy Murray, Eugenie Bouchard and Tsvetana Pironkova have received wildcard entries to the French Open which begins later this month, tournament organisers announced on Monday. Briton Murray, a former world number one and finalist at Roland Garros in 2016, was also handed a wildcard entry into the U.S. Open last month where he reached the second round in his first Grand Slam after hip surgery last year. Eric Reid labels league social justice effort 'half-hearted'

Pro Bowl safety Eric Reid, who was among the first players to join quarterback Colin Kaepernick in taking a knee to protest police brutality, on Monday said NFL efforts to address social justice issues were "half-hearted at best." The opening weekend of the NFL season saw players stage pre-game protests from coast-to-coast taking a knee during the playing of the U.S. national anthem once again putting a spotlight on racism and inequality.

