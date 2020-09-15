Lewis key as Mariners rally to defeat A's

Kyle Lewis hit a two-run homer and walked with two outs and the bases loaded in the bottom of the sixth to break a tie as the Seattle Mariners rallied from a five-run deficit to defeat the visiting Oakland Athletics 6-5 in the seven-inning opener of a doubleheader on Monday afternoon. Mariners ace Marco Gonzales (6-2) allowed a season-high five runs but became the first left-handed starter to defeat the American League West-leading Athletics (29-18) in 10 attempts this season.

Gonzales, who won his fourth straight start, allowed the five runs on six hits in six innings, with one walk and seven strikeouts. Right-hander Yoshihisa Hirano pitched the seventh for his second save of the season.

Luis Torrens and Jose Marmolejos added solo homers for the Mariners (22-25) while Tim Lopes had three doubles. Trailing 5-4, Seattle took the lead in the sixth off right-hander Joakim Soria (2-2). With one out, Phillip Ervin lined a single to right. An out later, Lopes hit a run-scoring double to right-center to tie it at 5-5. Soria then lost his command, walking Dylan Moore and Ty France to load the bases and then walked Lewis on four straight pitches to bring home the go-ahead run.

The Mariners started their comeback with Torrens' solo shot to right in the fourth, his first home run since being acquired from San Diego at the trade deadline. Marmolejos led off the bottom of the fifth with a solo homer to left-center field. Lopes followed with a double and, two outs later, Lewis hit a two-run shot to center field to pull Seattle within 5-4.

Kyle Seager followed with a single, knocking out Oakland starter Jesus Luzardo. The left-hander allowed four runs on seven hits in 4 2/3 innings, with no walks and seven strikeouts. Marcus Semien homered and drove in four runs for the A's, and Sean Murphy added a solo shot as Oakland built a 5-0 lead. Semien, who had a run-scoring single in the second, and Murphy both went deep in a four-run fourth. Semien's homer was a three-run shot into the upper deck in left field.

--Field Level Media