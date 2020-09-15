Reid slams NFL's use of Kaepernick video

A day after the NFL used video of Colin Kaepernick kneeling on the sideline during its campaign for social justice, free agent safety Eric Reid took the league to task for its "diabolical" stance. Back when both players were teammates on the San Francisco 49ers in 2016, had followed Kaepernick's lead to become the second NFL player to kneel during the national anthem in a protest against racism and police brutality.

Ahead of its opening-day games Sunday, the NFL played a video in every stadium of Alicia Keys singing "Lift Ev'ry Voice and Sing," accompanied by footage that included both Kaepernick and Reid. Reid tweeted Monday, "What the @NFL is doing is half-hearted at best. @nflcommish (Roger Goodell) has gotten comfortable saying he 'was wrong' as if his mere acknowledgement reconciles his admitted wrongdoing. He hasn't even called Colin to apologize, let alone reconcile, proving this is only PR for the current business climate.

"As such, Roger Goodell uses video of Colin courageously kneeling to legitimize their disingenuous PR while simultaneously perpetuating systemic oppression, that the video he's using fights against, by continuing to rob Colin of his career. It's diabolical." Kaepernick hasn't appeared in an NFL game since 2016, and he reached a monetary settlement with the league last year over a collusion charge.

Reid played for the 49ers through 2017, then spent the past two seasons with the Carolina Panthers but remains unsigned. On Sunday, Kaepernick stood up for Reid, tweeting, "While the NFL runs propaganda about how they care about Black Life, they are still actively blackballing Eric Reid (@E_Reid35) for fighting for the Black community. Eric set 2 franchise records last year, and is one of the best defensive players in the league."

--Field Level Media