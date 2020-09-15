IPL 13: Adam Zampa looking to explore opportunity to bowl during death overs

Left Menu
Australian spinner Adam Zampa has said that he is looking to explore opportunities for bowling during the death overs for his franchise, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

ANI | Manchester | Updated: 15-09-2020 08:40 IST | Created: 15-09-2020 08:40 IST
Australian spinner Adam Zampa. (File image). Image Credit: ANI

Australian spinner Adam Zampa has said that he is looking to explore opportunities for bowling during the death overs for his franchise, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). Zampa was named as a replacement for Kane Richardson by the RCB management. Richardson pulled out of the tournament as he and his wife are expecting the birth of their first child.

Zampa's entry has now strengthed RCB's spin attack which already comprises of Yuzvendra Chahal and Washington Sundar. Moeen Ali, Pawan Negi, and the uncapped Shahbaz Ahmed are the other spin options in the RCB squad. Along with the opportunity to bowl during the death overs, Zampa is also looking to bowl alongside Indian spinner Yuzvendra Chahal.

"I've got a really good opportunity in the IPL bowling with Chahal at RCB and I might get the opportunity to bowl those overs just because of the way the team is structured. I really enjoy bowling with another leg-spinner so it's going to be a really good opportunity to bowl with Chahal. We have similar traits but can learn a little bit from each other as well," cricket.com.au quoted Zampa as saying. In the ongoing ODI series between England and Australia, Zampa has been in remarkable form as he has taken seven wickets in the two matches he has played so far. In the first match, he took a four-wicket haul, while in the second he scalped three wickets.

In the recently concluded T20I series between these two sides, Zampa bowled the penultimate over in the second T20I, but he was not to get the job done for his side. "I really enjoy bowling at the death, I love those pressure overs especially when the game is on the line. They needed (18) to win off the last two overs (in the second T20) and I told Finchy I should bowl it. It obviously didn't go to plan but I'm not going to change my attitude after one game," Zampa said.

The upcoming IPL will be Zampa's second stint for a franchise as he had previously played the tournament for the Rising Pune Supergiants. For that particular franchise, he had managed to take 19 wickets from 11 matches at an economy rate of 7.54.

The IPL 2020 is slated to be played from September 19-November 10 in the UAE across three venues -- Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah. (ANI)

