Soccer-Rangers and Denmark great Laudrup wins cancer battle

Former Rangers and Denmark forward Brian Laudrup said he has been given the all-clear from cancer after a 10-year battle. The 51-year-old was diagnosed with Follicular Lymphoma, a slow-growing form of blood cancer, a decade ago. "Today, after 10 years of treatment and check ups, I finally got the all clear for my Follicular Lymphoma cancer diagnosis," Laudrup said on Instagram.

Reuters | Updated: 15-09-2020 10:57 IST | Created: 15-09-2020 10:31 IST
"Today, after 10 years of treatment and check ups, I finally got the all clear for my Follicular Lymphoma cancer diagnosis," Laudrup said on Instagram. "A huge thank you to this amazing and wonderful medical staff at Rigshospitalet." Laudrup made 116 appearances for Rangers between 1994 and 1998 and helped them to three successive Scottish league titles, two FA Cups and a League Cup. He also had spells at Bayern Munich, Chelsea and Ajax.

Capped 82 times by Denmark, he was part of the side that defied the odds to win Euro 1992.

