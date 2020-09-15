Alberto Noguera looking forward to his stint with FC Goa

FC Goa's midfielder Alberto Noguera is looking forward to leaving a mark with the club in the upcoming edition of the Indian Super League (ISL). The midfielder has signed with the club and he is now looking forward to boosting the midfield of the side.

"Very excited to join the club. I cannot wait to play again. It will be a very nice challenge. I know that people will expect big things because this is what FC Goa is all about. We were winners of the league last year and this year, the target remains the same. I would even say we would like to go one better and win it all. I would not be here if the challenge was not so great," the official website of FC Goa quoted Noguera as saying. "I do not feel there is any pressure on me because I know the player I am and what I am capable of. We will have to put in a lot of work and effort, that is for sure. However, I am certain with the quality of players we have and more importantly the mentality of the players. It will be a great year for the team and me," he said.

He further said, "It is not an easy choice for someone to leave the Spanish shores to set sail to India and Goa. However, the project and a conversation with a former Gaur seems to have convinced him that joining the defending champions of the ISL League Winners Shield was the best decision for him." Noguera said that coming to Goa to play would be like "adding a new string to my bow".

"I am sure it will be a great experience. I have always been attracted to the possibility of coming to Asia and I didn't have to think too much when this opportunity presented itself. It is an honour for me," said the 30-year-old midfielder. "The people of the club, their vision, their professional approach, and their interest in me was what made me take it up. I spoke to Carlos Pena, with whom I have played with and he said magnificent things about the club and the country and that was enough for me. He played a big role in convincing me to come. He had nothing but wonderful things to say about the club, the country and the fans," he added.

With the COVID19 pandemic still wreaking havoc, this year will see the ISL being played entirely in Goa and behind closed doors.Speaking on the situation, the Spaniard said, "Firstly, I think COVID cannot stop our lives. We have to be cautious and use our best judgment and take things in stride. We cannot be afraid to live." "To the fans, I would like to say that I promise to put in our best effort. We will all work hard and collectively for our goals. That is the most important thing. And I will always have that in mind. The rest, let us see," Noguera further said. (ANI)