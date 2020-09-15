IPL 13: Compact batting and smart spinning options Delhi Capital's strength (Analysis)

By Ankit Bisht Starting their journey as Delhi Daredevils in 2008 nothing much changed for the franchise apart from a change of name till the 2018 season. Rechristened Delhi Capitals, the new-look team did manage to surprise many with a quality outing in the 2019 edition as they entered the play-off stage for the first time in seven years. Recreating the same magic to return with the title in the bag will be the only focus for the Shreyas Iyer-led outfit.

Under head coach Ricky Ponting, the side did enter the playoffs last season, but a loss to Chennai Super Kings saw them return home without the trophy. But there were sparks on display and if they are anything to go by, DC will be one team to look out for this season in UAE. In the auction, Delhi Capitals roped in Jason Roy, Chris Woakes, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey, Shimron Hetmyer, Tushar Deshpande, Mohit Sharma and Lalit Yadav. Roy and Woakes have since pulled out and Daniel Sams and Anrich Nortje replaced them.

The batting arsenal looks perfect for the side as they added Ajinkya Rahane to a line-up that already boasts of Iyer, Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw and Rishabh Pant. Further, the addition of foreign players like Carey and Hetmyer makes the side a strong batting unit that can give a headache to the opponent bowlers. In terms of all-rounders, the side has a bunch of domestic and international talents. Daniel Sams, Keemo Paul and Marcus Stoinis add to the foreign power while Axar Patel and Lalit Yadav are the homegrown options for the side. Not to forget Harshal Patel. The Haryana cricketer had a quality domestic season and will be looking to keep up the tempo.

Pace bowling is certainly a concern for Delhi Capitals as Ishant Sharma and Kagiso Rabada are the only international-quality fast bowlers in the outfit. But it shouldn't be a concern as the UAE wickets will be on the slower side and DC have the two most experienced spinners of the league in their squad -- Amit Mishra and R Ashwin. Sandeep Lamichhane too might look to make the most of the opportunities that he gets. Considering the wickets at Delhi's home ground -- Ferozeshah Kotla -- is similar to the ones that will be available in the UAE, it should be the perfect opportunity to finally break the trophy drought for Iyer and boys.

Delhi Capitals squad: Shreyas Iyer, Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Shikhar Dhawan, Ishant Sharma, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Lamichhane, Kagiso Rabada, Keemo Paul, Mohit Sharma, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, R Ashwin, Marcus Stoinis, Rishabh Pant, Alex Carey, Shimron Hetmyer, Tushar Deshpande, Daniel Sams, Anrich Nortje. (ANI)