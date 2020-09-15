Left Menu
Development News Edition

IPL 13: Trying to be focused as expectations will be high, says Kuldeep

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) spinner Kuldeep Yadav feels that the wickets in the UAE would be tailor-made for spinners and there would be a lot of assistance on offer.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-09-2020 15:17 IST | Created: 15-09-2020 15:17 IST
IPL 13: Trying to be focused as expectations will be high, says Kuldeep
KKR spinner Kuldeep Yadav (Photo/ Kuldeep Yadav Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

By Nitin Srivastava Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) spinner Kuldeep Yadav feels that the wickets in the UAE would be tailor-made for spinners and there would be a lot of assistance on offer.

The IPL 2020 is slated to be played from September 19-November 10 in the UAE across three venues -- Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah. In an interaction with ANI, Kuldeep shed light on his expectations from the tournament which will be held in UAE and how he spent time during the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

"Experience always helps, pitches in UAE would offer assistance to spinners and if you have played here before then that would be an advantage for you. I feel that the conditions will be in favour of spinners but at the same time pressure will also be there because expectations will be high and people will want to see spinners doing well so I am trying to be focused and do well," Kuldeep revealed. Talking about the challenges of a tournament being played on the backdrop of coronavirus, Kuldeep said: "Playing IPL on the backdrop of COVID-19 is challenging but at the same time we need to follow all the protocols given by the local government because if you ignore it then it can hamper the tournament.

"Just because of one player's mistake the whole IPL can be impacted or if any player of any franchise ends up testing positive for COVID-19, the mood of the team can be affected so it's important to follow the guidelines." The spinner is also optimistic that the franchise can lift the IPL title this year. The franchise had earlier won the IPL in 2012 and 2014 under the leadership of Gautam Gambhir. For this edition, the side would be led by Dinesh Karthik.

"Our team has a good combination but at the same time, you can't really say that we are best because in IPL all teams are strong. The kind of combination we have and we also got the time of 25 days to prepare and as a result, we got a chance to gel with each other and I feel that if we play with the proper combination we can win the title," Kuldeep said. The 25-year-old spinner was last seen in action during the three-match ODI series against New Zealand in February this year. After that, the Men in Blue did not play any cricket due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

Speaking about lack of cricket due to lockdown, the spinner said: "It's a fresh start for me, the lockdown gave me a good amount of time to analyse myself and I worked upon my fitness as well. I feel that there were two phases of lockdown because on one hand the whole world was stopped and on the other hand I felt that this is the time to work hard and to utilise this time to be in good shape." Mumbai Indians will lock horns with Chennai Super Kings in the tournament opener on September 19 in Abu Dhabi. Kolkata Knight Riders will take on Mumbai Indians in their first match of the tournament on September 23. (ANI)

TRENDING

Two children die of food poisoning, another critical in Andhra's Kurnool dist

Hyun Bin couldn’t hide himself while returning to Korea, actor under self-quarantine

US imposes visa restrictions on election riggers in Nigeria

Salman Khan’s returns with ‘Bigg Boss 14’; Premiere on October 3

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco adopted drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

SA Agulha to Gough Island to depart under health protocols

The Department of Environment, Forestry and Fisheries says the 2020 annual SA Agulhas II relief voyage to Gough Island will depart on Thursday under strict COVID-19 health protocols.Gough Island, some 2 600km south-west of Cape Town, is ver...

Hurricane Sally slows, gathering a deluge for the Gulf Coast

Hurricane Sally, a plodding storm with winds of 85 mph 137 kph, crept toward the northern Gulf Coast early Tuesday as forecasters warned of potentially deadly storm surges and flash floods with up to 2 feet .61 meters of rain and the possib...

China disrupted traditional patrolling pattern of Indian troops in Galwan Valley causing face-off conditions: Rajnath

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday said that China began disrupting the normal and traditional patrolling pattern of Indian troops in the Galwan Valley in May this year causing face-off conditions between the two Armies. From April, ...

Lego intensifies search for sustainable bricks

Danish toymaker Lego said on Tuesday it would invest 400 million over the next three years to step up efforts to produce its colourful bricks using sustainable materials instead of oil-based plastic. The investment will help Lego to reach a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020