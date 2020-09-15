Left Menu
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-09-2020 18:01 IST | Created: 15-09-2020 18:01 IST
Our first step is to get into I-League: Yan Law

Mohammedan Sporting coach Yan Law on Tuesday said the club's "first step" is to qualify for the I-league after spending six seasons in the third division. The team is currently training in Kalyani near Kolkata for the upcoming second division qualifiers.

"For us the first step is now to get into the I-League. We have a good team, and we haven't had such a kind of a time for long," Law told the AIFF. "We know how competitive the tournament can be. But as much as Mohammedan Sporting will be as well prepared, other teams will also be going for glory." With the second division qualifiers around the corner, Law spoke about the team's preparation, the COVID bubble and recent signings.

"It's been three weeks in camp for the boys and they have responded very well to the circumstances and are adapting to the new normal. "We have been working on the players' mental strength and teamwork which will see them communicate better in all departments. "It was difficult in the first couple of days. After all we were the first club in India to have started training post the COVID lockdown," he said.

He said the players are training keeping in mind all the protocols and guidelines. "We are following the strict new regulations set by the Government so that we make sure that we flatten the curve and adhere to the new training regulations. "The boys are doing their utmost best to make sure that they are training in a safe facility." Elaborating further, he said, "We had to completely isolate the team and have regular COVID tests. We are living in a bubble and have no physical contact with the outside world. "The players and staff haven't seen their families since we came to Kalyani. I know it's difficult for everyone, but we all have to be mentally strong." PTI AH AH SSC SSC

