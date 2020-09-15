Left Menu
Eagles OT Johnson on playing in Week 2: 'Count on it'

An ailing ankle prevented Johnson from suiting up for the Eagles in their 27-17 loss to the Washington Football Team in the season opener on Sunday.

Reuters | Updated: 15-09-2020 20:43 IST | Created: 15-09-2020 20:43 IST
Eagles OT Johnson on playing in Week 2: 'Count on it'

Philadelphia Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson said he plans to play in Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Rams. Johnson, a three-time Pro Bowl selection, made his proclamation on Derrick Gunn's "Gunn On One" podcast on Monday. An ailing ankle prevented Johnson from suiting up for the Eagles in their 27-17 loss to the Washington Football Team in the season opener on Sunday.

"I'm gonna be out there, DGunn. I'm gonna be out there. So count on it," said Johnson, who is still recovering from a cleanup surgery on his ankle last month. Without Johnson in the fold, the Eagles' makeshift offensive line surrendered eight sacks against Washington. Fourth-round pick Jack Driscoll started at right tackle and young Nate Herbig played at right guard on Sunday for Philadelphia, which was without left tackle Andre Dillard (biceps) and right guard Brandon Brooks (Achilles).

Johnson has started all 92 regular-season games in which he has played since entering the league in 2013. The 30-year-old said he believes the ankle surgery is connected to injuries he's endured over the last couple seasons.

"I think the last two years, this has all kind of been leading up to this," Johnson said. "It hadn't really been 100 percent. I took the hit in Jacksonville and then the hit last year against the Giants. Kind of been on one leg for some time. Once I get the strength back, I'm ready to be a different player." --Field Level Media

