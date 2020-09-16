Left Menu
Borussia Dortmund to allow fans for Bundesliga opener

German club Borussia Dortmund has announced that it would be allowing fans inside the stadium for the Bundesliga opener against Monchengladbach.

ANI | Dortmund | Updated: 16-09-2020 08:38 IST
Borussia Dortmund to allow fans for Bundesliga opener
Borussia Dortmund logo. . Image Credit: ANI

German club Borussia Dortmund has announced that it would be allowing fans inside the stadium for the Bundesliga opener against Monchengladbach. This decision comes as Bundesliga clubs have been given the green light to allow fans inside stadiums for the 2020-21 season, Goal.com reported.

"Saturday's home match against Borussia Monchengladbach is set to be played in front of around 10,000 spectators," the official handle of Borussia Dortmund tweeted. As per the new guidelines, 20 per cent of the stadium can be used and strict hygiene requirements need to be followed.

Away fans will not be allowed to attend, though a game would be forced back behind closed doors if the infection rate in the home city is too high over a seven-day period, Goal.com reported. The 2019-20 season had resumed behind closed doors in May this year due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier, the pandemic had forced the season to come to a halt in March. In the last edition, Dortmund had finished at the second place in Bundesliga, behind toppers Bayern Munich.

The match between Borussia Dortmund and Monchengladbach will be played on Saturday, September 19. (ANI)

