Left Menu
Development News Edition

Former Chelsea defender Ivanovic joins West Brom

Former Chelsea defender Branislav Ivanovic has signed a deal with West Bromwich Albion.

ANI | West Bromwich | Updated: 16-09-2020 09:10 IST | Created: 16-09-2020 09:10 IST
Former Chelsea defender Ivanovic joins West Brom
Branislav Ivanovic (Photo/West Brom Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Former Chelsea defender Branislav Ivanovic has signed a deal with West Bromwich Albion. The 36-year-old returns to England after spending the past three seasons in Russia with Zenit Saint Petersburg.

Ivanovic arrives at the newly-promoted side with a wealth of Premier League experience having enjoyed nine trophy-laden years at Chelsea, winning three league titles, one UEFA Champions League, one UEFA Europa League, three FA Cups, one League Cup and one FA Community Shield. Ivanovic has appeared at two FIFA World Cup finals for Serbia - 2010 in South Africa and 2018 in Russia. The defender is Serbia's most capped player with 105 appearances.

"The Premier League is the best league in the world. I need to challenge myself and I am ready for the challenge. I am really happy to be back playing in the Premier League. I hope I am going to be successful here," Branislav said in the club's official statement. "I have a lot of ambition and I want to prove a lot of things. I will give everything for the team," he added.

Baggies boss Slaven Bilic believes the signing of Ivanovic will be a big boost to his squad. "He's a great addition for us, a team who are newly promoted in the Premier League. He ticks all the boxes for us. He's done everything in his career - it's been magnificent. We're delighted. He adds quality and experience on the pitch and off the pitch," Bilic said.

"So it is not only him, it is him plus the influence he will have on not just defenders but the whole team around him. That's why we targeted him as one of our prime targets. It's a great signing for us," he added. (ANI)

TRENDING

Siti Networks reports Q1 net loss of Rs 45.81 crore

Alleged Mi Band 5 retail box images leaked online; reveals India pricing

US imposes visa restrictions on election riggers in Nigeria

Starved of wifi, Indonesians trade plastic trash to study online

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

PSG coach Tuchel worried over possible suspension of Neymar

Paris Saint-Germain PSG head coach Thomas Tuchel has admitted that he is worried over a potential suspension for three of his stars, including Neymar Jr. On Sunday, PSGs Neymar, Leandro Paredes, and Layvin Kurzawa were all given red cards a...

Rajya Sabha to hold discussion on statement made by Dr Harsh Vardhan regarding COVID-19 pandemic

The Rajya Sabha will on Wednesday hold a discussion on the statement made by Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan a day earlier regarding the COVID-19 pandemic and the steps taken by the government. The Union Health Minister had said on T...

Apple to bring in 'Apple One' subscription bundle pack

Apple has announced that it would be giving its customers different options to combine all its streaming services in a new Apple One bundle pack. With this, Apple Music, Apple TV Plus, Apple Arcade, Apple News Plus and iCloud storage would ...

Llanez joins Heerenveen on loan after signing new Wolfsburg deal

USA young forward Ulysses Llanez has joined Dutch side Heerenveen on loan after finalising a new contract with Bundesliga club Wolfsburg. The announcement comes just as Wolfsburg confirmed that the American forward has signed a professional...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020