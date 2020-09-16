Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maybin's pain is Cubs' gain in walk-off win over Indians

Pinch-hitter Cameron Maybin was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded in the bottom of the ninth, bringing home the winning run and giving the Chicago Cubs a 6-5 win over the visiting Cleveland Indians on Tuesday night.

Reuters | Ottawa | Updated: 16-09-2020 10:19 IST | Created: 16-09-2020 10:01 IST
Maybin's pain is Cubs' gain in walk-off win over Indians
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@cachorros)

Pinch-hitter Cameron Maybin was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded in the bottom of the ninth, bringing home the winning run and giving the Chicago Cubs a 6-5 win over the visiting Cleveland Indians on Tuesday night. Maybin was the second consecutive Cubs batter to be drilled by Indians reliever Nick Wittgren, who also plunked Willson Contreras to load the bases. Kris Bryant trotted home for the game-winning run after Maybin was hit.

Chicago (29-20) has won three in a row, four of five and six of eight. The Cubs improved to 17-12 at Wrigley Field, and reliever Jeremy Jeffress (4-1) got the victory despite a ninth-inning meltdown. Cleveland (26-22) lost its seventh game in a row. The Indians have been outscored 46-22 during the skid.

Indians reliever Oliver Perez (1-1) took the loss after giving up one run in one-third of an inning. The Cubs opened the scoring on Javier Baez's solo shot in the bottom of the second inning. He crushed an 87 mph slider an estimated 450 feet over the wall in center field for his seventh homer.

Cleveland responded with two runs in the third. Josh Naylor hit a leadoff double and scored on the next play as Bryant made a throwing error on a bunt single by Delino DeShields. Moments later, Francisco Lindor doubled to drive in DeShields. Lindor struck again in the fifth to give Cleveland a 3-1 advantage. He singled to drive in DeShields.

The Cubs rallied to even the score at 3-3 in the bottom of the fifth. Bryant hit an RBI single to left field before Anthony Rizzo doubled off the ivy-covered wall in center field to drive in Bryant and tie the game. Contreras gave Chicago a 4-3 lead in the seventh with a sacrifice fly to right field.

Baez made it 5-3 for the Cubs in the eighth with a terrific baserunning play. He swiped second base, and as he watched catcher Sandy Leon's throw bounce into center field, he took off running immediately and rounded third base for home plate. He beat the throw from the outfield with a foot-first slide as his teammates cheered from the dugout. Cleveland was down to its final two outs in the ninth when Lindor evened the score at 5-5 on a two-run homer to left field, scoring Naylor who opened the inning with a walk off Jeffress. The opposite-field blast was his eighth homer of the season.

TRENDING

Siti Networks reports Q1 net loss of Rs 45.81 crore

Alleged Mi Band 5 retail box images leaked online; reveals India pricing

US imposes visa restrictions on election riggers in Nigeria

Starved of wifi, Indonesians trade plastic trash to study online

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

St Louis Rapid online chess: Harikrishna in joint lead after 3 rounds

Indian Grandmaster P Harikrishna claimed a share of the top position with Armenian GM Levon Aronian after posting two wins and a draw in three rounds of rapid competition in the St Louis Rapid and Blitz online chess tournament. The India no...

PSG coach Tuchel worried over possible suspension of Neymar

Paris Saint-Germain PSG head coach Thomas Tuchel has admitted that he is worried over a potential suspension for three of his stars, including Neymar Jr. On Sunday, PSGs Neymar, Leandro Paredes, and Layvin Kurzawa were all given red cards a...

Rajya Sabha to hold discussion on statement made by Dr Harsh Vardhan regarding COVID-19 pandemic

The Rajya Sabha will on Wednesday hold a discussion on the statement made by Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan a day earlier regarding the COVID-19 pandemic and the steps taken by the government. The Union Health Minister had said on T...

Apple to bring in 'Apple One' subscription bundle pack

Apple has announced that it would be giving its customers different options to combine all its streaming services in a new Apple One bundle pack. With this, Apple Music, Apple TV Plus, Apple Arcade, Apple News Plus and iCloud storage would ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020