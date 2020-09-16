Sports News Roundup: Butler, Heat sink Celtics in overtime, take Game 1; History a red flag for in-form Johnson at U.S. Open and more

Left Menu
Islanders stay alive with double-overtime win over Lightning Jordan Eberle was the overtime hero for the New York Islanders in a 2-1 double-overtime victory against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday night in Edmonton that kept their Stanley Cup playoff hopes alive.

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Butler, Heat sink Celtics in overtime, take Game 1

Jimmy Butler fought through traffic for the game-winning bucket with 12 seconds remaining in overtime as the Miami Heat edged the Boston Celtics 117-114 in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals Tuesday night near Orlando. Butler drew a foul on the play and made the free throw to put the Heat up 116-114. Bam Adebayo blocked Jayson Tatum's attempt to tie the score with 3.7 seconds remaining, and after Adebayo made 1 of 2 at the free throw line, Tatum missed on a 3-point attempt as time expired to seal the result.

Roglic and Pogacar ready for all-Slovenian showdown on brutal climb

Primoz Roglic and Tadej Pogacar are bracing themselves for a day of reckoning on the Tour de France as Wednesday's brutal 17th stage could decide who, of the yellow jersey holder and his young challenger, will win the all-Slovenian showdown. The 30-year-old Roglic leads Pogacar, 21, by 40 seconds going into the physically demanding 170-km trek through the Col de la Madeleine and finishing 2,304 metres above sea level at top of the Col de la Loze, an unforgiving 21.5-km ascent at an average gradient of 7.8%.

History a red flag for in-form Johnson at U.S. Open

Form has Dustin Johnson as the hot favourite to be holding the U.S. Open trophy on Sunday but history is a major red flag for the big-hitting world number one. Having won three tournaments, the FedExCup and the $15 million payday that goes with that title, it is hard to think 2020 could get any better for Johnson.

Islanders stay alive with double-overtime win over Lightning

Jordan Eberle was the overtime hero for the New York Islanders in a 2-1 double-overtime victory against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday night in Edmonton that kept their Stanley Cup playoff hopes alive. Tampa Bay leads the best-of-seven Eastern Conference finals 3-2, with a berth in the Stanley Cup Final against the Dallas Stars up for grabs. Game 6 will be Thursday in Edmonton, with Game 7, if necessary, scheduled for Saturday.

MLB moves World Series into neutral-site bubble

The World Series will be played in a neutral-site bubble with teams moving into the Texas Rangers new home in Arlington, Texas to avoid potential disruptions from the COVID-19 pandemic, said Major League Baseball on Tuesday. It marks the first time since 1944 that the Fall Classic will be contested at a neutral venue.

Grizzlies G Morant leads all-rookie selections

NBA Rookie of the Year Ja Morant of the Memphis Grizzlies was the leading vote getter for the 2019-20 All-Rookie first team, the league announced Tuesday. Morant received 200 points in the voting among sportswriters and broadcasters. He was just ahead of Miami Heat guard Kendrick Nunn (197 points), who was also on the first team. Rounding out the five-player squad was Grizzlies forward Brandon Clarke, New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson and Golden State Warriors forward Eric Paschall.

Germany's Kaemna wins Tour de France 16th stage

German Lennard Kaemna won the 16th stage of the Tour de France, a 164-km ride from La Tour du Pin on Tuesday. Ecuador's Richard Carapaz took second place and Swiss Sebastien Reichenbach finished third.

Teen Musetti upsets Wawrinka to become local hero

Three-times Grand slam champion Stan Wawrinka was soundly beaten 6-0 7-6(2) by teenager Lorenzo Musetti, who won for the first time on the professional circuit in the first round of the Italian Open on Tuesday. It was only a second game on the ATP Tour for the 18-year-old Italian, who came through three rounds of qualifying, before aggressively upending the 35-year-old Swiss to set up a second-round meeting with Japan's Kei Nishikori.

Robinson deletes Bears from social media, incites speculation

Wide receiver Allen Robinson caused a stir Tuesday after deleting Chicago Bears content from his social media accounts. Robinson, in the final year of his contract, revamped his Twitter and Instagram accounts by removing pictures and videos of him with the Bears. He even removed Bears from his bio.

Woods aims to end lacklustre run at U.S. Open

Tiger Woods hopes to snap his run of lacklustre performances at the U.S. Open this week, nearly a year after his last PGA Tour victory. Woods has yet to finish in the top 10 of any tournament since the sport returned after being suspended due to the novel coronavirus, while his last victory came at the Zozo Championship last October when he equalled Sam Snead's record of 82 PGA Tour wins.

