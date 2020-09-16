Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Leyton Orient book League Cup clash with Spurs and shirt sponsor Kane

Kane said 10% of the proceeds of each shirt sale would be passed to that charity. Leyton Orient manager Ross Embleton said he was delighted to secure a third-round match with Jose Mourinho's Tottenham next week after Danny Johnson's injury-time winner helped them come from 2-0 down to seal victory.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 16-09-2020 11:35 IST | Created: 16-09-2020 11:29 IST
Soccer-Leyton Orient book League Cup clash with Spurs and shirt sponsor Kane
Representative Images Image Credit: Pixbay

Leyton Orient could come up against a familiar face and the sponsor of their playing kit in Harry Kane in the third round of the League Cup after Tuesday's 3-2 victory over Plymouth Argyle earned them a meeting with Tottenham Hotspur. England striker Kane, who made his senior debut with east London side Orient in 2011 when he was on loan for half a season from Spurs, said in May he would sponsor the League Two (fourth tier) club's kit for the 2020-21 campaign.

Orient's home shirt displays a thank you message to healthcare workers on the frontline battling the COVID-19 pandemic while the away and third kits carry logos of a children's hospice and a mental health charity. Kane said 10% of the proceeds of each shirt sale would be passed to that charity.

Leyton Orient manager Ross Embleton said he was delighted to secure a third-round match with Jose Mourinho's Tottenham next week after Danny Johnson's injury-time winner helped them come from 2-0 down to seal victory. "From my perspective it means a hell of a lot, I worked at Tottenham in the academy after leaving here not so long ago," Embleton said.

"So from a personal perspective it's an incredible thing to go up against a club of that scale and a manager with the name and credentials that they've got. "I'm incredibly proud of the performance that the players have put in, the grit and determination that they've put in to get us to that point of playing against Tottenham."

TRENDING

Alleged Mi Band 5 retail box images leaked online; reveals India pricing

Siti Networks reports Q1 net loss of Rs 45.81 crore

US imposes visa restrictions on election riggers in Nigeria

Starved of wifi, Indonesians trade plastic trash to study online

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

UK government in talks with rebels over Brexit treaty breach bill

Prime Minister Boris Johnsons government has had talks with rebels in his party over the Internal Market Bill, which the European Union says could sink Brexit talks by breaching the divorce treaty.Asked if he had been involved in negotiatio...

Will take necessary measures to promote growth: RBI Governor

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das on Wednesday assured the industry that the central bank will take all necessary measures to ensure liquidity in the system and promote economic growth. Indian economy contracted 23.9 per cent in the first quarte...

Lakshmi Vilas Bank shares jump 10 pc after merger talks with Clix Group

Shares of Lakshmi Vilas Bank jumped by nearly 10 per cent on Wednesday morning after the troubled private sector lender said that mutual due diligence process for merger with Clix Group is substantially complete and both parties are in disc...

HNA Group chairman barred from flying, vacationing on firm's failure to pay court-ordered $5,300

The chairman of cash-strapped HNA Group has been barred from taking flights and high-speed trains and going on vacations due to the Chinese conglomerates failure to pay a court-ordered 5,300 in a lawsuit, a court document showed. The once h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020