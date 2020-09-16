Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cubs look to sweep Indians again

The 36-year-old veteran has 192 career victories, 76 of which have come with Chicago. Lester endured a tough start to the season but is coming off one of his best performances.

Reuters | Updated: 16-09-2020 13:10 IST | Created: 16-09-2020 13:10 IST
Cubs look to sweep Indians again

The Chicago Cubs will go for their fourth win in a row when they host the Cleveland Indians on Wednesday. The Cubs (29-20) are coming off a 6-5 win in the series opener, when Cameron Maybin was hit by a pitch in the bottom of the ninth to force in the decisive run. Chicago improved to 3-0 this season against Cleveland as it looks for another two-game sweep.

Meanwhile, Cleveland (26-22) is hoping to snap a seven-game losing streak, its worst stretch of the season. Indians president of baseball operations Chris Antonetti remains confident that his team can make a deep playoff run, even if it happens to qualify as a seventh or eighth seed in the newly expanded postseason.

"We've seen in the past where teams that have been really hot the last week get into the postseason and are not so hot in that first round," Antonetti recently said to reporters. "But we've also seen teams like ours in 2016, where we fought hard to get in. We kind of had a good year but had some ups and downs, but we got to the postseason and things continued to click for us and we got hot and ran that all the way to Game 7 of the World Series. I think it's possible. "I think our focus right now, though, is: How do we right the ship? How do we get back to playing winning baseball and win as many games as possible to give ourselves the best position in the postseason?"

Chicago also is focused on a run toward the World Series for the first time since 2016, when it topped the Indians in a seven-game series. On Wednesday, the Cubs will turn to veteran left-hander Jon Lester (2-2, 5.05 ERA) for his 10th start of the season. The 36-year-old veteran has 192 career victories, 76 of which have come with Chicago.

Lester endured a tough start to the season but is coming off one of his best performances. He pitched six scoreless innings Friday while striking out eight against the Milwaukee Brewers. A mechanical adjustment was the key to Lester's improved start. He has 12 walks and 37 strikeouts in 46 1/3 innings on the season.

"I just needed to figure out what was going on," Lester said to reporters. "I don't want to say we reinvented the wheel or we found some magical cure or anything, but the adjustments that we did make in my bullpen, the stuff just translated better." Lester is 8-3 with a 2.90 ERA in 18 career starts against Cleveland.

The Indians will counter with Aaron Civale (3-5, 3.88), who also is slated to make his 10th start. The 25-year-old right-hander is looking to snap a four-game winless streak. In his most recent start, last Thursday, he allowed four runs on seven hits in six innings during an 11-1 loss to the Kansas City Royals. Civale struck out seven and walked one.

This will be Civale's first career start against the Cubs. --Field Level Media

TRENDING

Alleged Mi Band 5 retail box images leaked online; reveals India pricing

Siti Networks reports Q1 net loss of Rs 45.81 crore

US imposes visa restrictions on election riggers in Nigeria

Starved of wifi, Indonesians trade plastic trash to study online

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

Ozone treaties ‘inspiring examples’ of political will, UN chief says on International Day

In a message, UN Secretary-General Antnio Guterres applauded the 1985 Vienna Convention for the Protection of the Ozone Layer, its Montreal Protocol, and the Protocols Kigali AmendmentThe ozone treaties stand out as inspiring examples that ...

From cafes to dentists, relief at British coronavirus insurance ruling

Murray Pulman says he is as tough as they come, but battles with his insurer have left him close to tears after a coronavirus lockdown forced his family-run cafe The Posh Partridge to close. Pulman was counting himself as one of the lucky o...

Russia records 5,670 COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

Moscow Russia, September 16 ANISputnik Russia has registered 5,670 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, which brings the cumulative total to 1,079,519, the countrys coronavirus response center said on Wednesday. Over the past 24 hours, Russ...

Tennis-After early exits in New York, Gauff gets first win on clay

American teen Coco Gauff arrived in Rome on the heels of two early exits in New York and was glad to get her season back on track with a victory over Ons Jabeur at the Italian Open in her first Tour-level main draw match on clay. The 16-yea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020