Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19 vaccine: AFI requests government to give priority to Olympic-bound athletes

"We need to make sure once the vaccine comes out, they (Olympic-bound athletes) should be amongst the first batches to get it and the discussion regarding that has already happened," he added. Asked if any player is apprehensive about getting inoculated, like tennis star Novak Djokovic, or if the vaccine could cause problem with dope control, national badminton coach Pullela Gopichand said the athletes are looking forward to it.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-09-2020 15:46 IST | Created: 16-09-2020 15:46 IST
COVID-19 vaccine: AFI requests government to give priority to Olympic-bound athletes

Athletics Federation of India (AFI) on Wednesday said it has requested the government to give priority to Olympic-bound athletes when a COVID-19 vaccine is available. Several countries, including India, are trying to develop a coronavirus vaccine. The Indian government is considering inoculating the front line workers, army personnel and certain categories first.

"We have already discussed this with the government and told them we will need it (vaccine) for our athletes going to the Olympics," AFI President Adille Sumariwalla said during a webinar. "We need to make sure once the vaccine comes out, they (Olympic-bound athletes) should be amongst the first batches to get it and the discussion regarding that has already happened," he added.

Asked if any player is apprehensive about getting inoculated, like tennis star Novak Djokovic, or if the vaccine could cause problem with dope control, national badminton coach Pullela Gopichand said the athletes are looking forward to it. "I don't think there will be an issue with the athletes, they are just waiting for the vaccine to come. There will be trails which will ensure the players are feeling confident when they take the vaccine," Gopichand said.

Sumariwalla said since all the countries across the globe are suffering from the pandemic, the World Anti Doping Agency (WADA) must be aware that these (potential vaccines) are not for enhancing performance. "I don't think there is any issue with dope control because it is worldwide thing. WADA would have taken enough cognisance of the fact that these are not performance enhancing drugs and that they have been taken to protect the health and well being," he said.

TRENDING

Alleged Mi Band 5 retail box images leaked online; reveals India pricing

Siti Networks reports Q1 net loss of Rs 45.81 crore

US imposes visa restrictions on election riggers in Nigeria

Starved of wifi, Indonesians trade plastic trash to study online

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

INSIGHT-Pandemic "hero" Filipino nurses struggle to leave home

From across the Philippines, they gathered to pray by Zoom.They were praying to be allowed to leave To be allowed to take up nursing jobs in countries where the coronavirus is killing thousands in hospitals and care homes. In recent months,...

Port Blair airport to have a new terminal building by mid-2021: AAI

The Airports Authority of India AAI said on Wednesday it is constructing a new integrated terminal building at the Port Blair airport and it will be ready by mid-2021. The airport currently handles around 18 lakh passengers annually, said t...

Krishnakumar Natarajan, family sell 42 lakh Mindtree shares

Mindtree co-founder Krishnakumar Natarajan and his family have sold over 42 lakh shares of the company, reducing their combined shareholding to 2.29 per cent. The transactions were carried out by Krishnakumar N, wife Akila Krishnakumar and ...

China's Communist Party demands private sector's loyalty as external risks rise

Chinas ruling Communist Party is demanding a show of greater loyalty from the sprawling private sector as the worlds second-largest economy grapples with growing external risks, from open U.S. hostility to the coronavirus pandemic.In recent...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020