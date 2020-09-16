Left Menu
Development News Edition

Russell is currently world's best all-rounder: Rinku Singh

Kolkata Knight Riders batsman Rinku Singh feels no one can match the big-hitting prowess of explosive all-rounder Andre Russell and he remains the World's best all-rounder at the moment.

PTI | Abudhabi | Updated: 16-09-2020 16:21 IST | Created: 16-09-2020 16:21 IST
Russell is currently world's best all-rounder: Rinku Singh

Kolkata Knight Riders batsman Rinku Singh feels no one can match the big-hitting prowess of explosive all-rounder Andre Russell and he remains the World's best all-rounder at the moment. The Jamaican allrounder, who joined KKR in 2014, has been in sensational form in the last two seasons and remains the talk of the town ahead of the 13th IPL which will get underway on Saturday.

"There is no one who can hit the ball better than him. He has a lot of life and strength in him," Singh said in an interview in KKR's website. Russell had amassed 510 runs from 14 matches at a jaw-dropping strike rate of 204.81 and was also the leading wicket-taker for KKR with 11 scalps to his name in the last edition.

"His sixes are massive and I just don’t see any batsman as a competition to him. He is the best all-rounder in the world at this moment," Singh said. The 22-year-old said he hit it off well with Russell from the first season despite his lack of proficiency in English.

"I haven't really spoken much with him because I can’t speak in English that well. But yeah, the first year we enjoyed a lot on his birthday in our room," Singh said. "We even partied and danced together. So, I guess we started bonding well afterwards." Singh became a part of KKR in 2018 and in the same year he finished as the leading run-scorer for Uttar Pradesh in the group-stage with 803 runs in nine matches.

Crediting the turnaround to his training at KKR Academy under Abhishek Nayar, Singh said: "I didn't do well in the one-dayers (before Ranji Trophy) and I had spoken to Abhishek sir about it. He called me over and we trained a lot. "I don't think I have ever batted so much in my life as much as I did there. For almost 5 hours every day I used to continue batting and my hands even bled at times. The perseverance paid off in the Ranji Trophy later that season," said Singh, who finished the tournament with 953 runs in 10 matches.

Singh said that his father always wanted him to focus on studies and would beat him when he wanted to play cricket but one school level match changed everything. "In 2012, Delhi Public School had organised a tournament of teams from Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. I scored 354 runs and took eight wickets, because of which I was given the Man of the Series award and a bike. My parents were present on the ground. After this match, he never touched me again," he recalled.

On his road map for getting into Team India, Singh said: "I have set small goals. To start with, I want to do well in IPL. Then I want to play for India A and eventually for India. I definitely want to play for India in the next few years." PTI TAP ATK ATK.

TRENDING

Alleged Mi Band 5 retail box images leaked online; reveals India pricing

Siti Networks reports Q1 net loss of Rs 45.81 crore

US imposes visa restrictions on election riggers in Nigeria

Starved of wifi, Indonesians trade plastic trash to study online

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

New Delhi World Cup decisive for Tokyo Olympics qualification: ISSF

The New Delhi World Cup in March next year was on Wednesday dubbed as decisive by the International Shooting Sport Federation ISSF for qualification to the Tokyo Olympics. Originally scheduled to be held in July-August this year in the Japa...

INSIGHT-Pandemic "hero" Filipino nurses struggle to leave home

From across the Philippines, they gathered to pray by Zoom.They were praying to be allowed to leave To be allowed to take up nursing jobs in countries where the coronavirus is killing thousands in hospitals and care homes. In recent months,...

Port Blair airport to have a new terminal building by mid-2021: AAI

The Airports Authority of India AAI said on Wednesday it is constructing a new integrated terminal building at the Port Blair airport and it will be ready by mid-2021. The airport currently handles around 18 lakh passengers annually, said t...

Krishnakumar Natarajan, family sell 42 lakh Mindtree shares

Mindtree co-founder Krishnakumar Natarajan and his family have sold over 42 lakh shares of the company, reducing their combined shareholding to 2.29 per cent. The transactions were carried out by Krishnakumar N, wife Akila Krishnakumar and ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020