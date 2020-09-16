Manfred, MLB expect 16-team playoff format to continue

Baseball is embracing bigger is better when it comes to the postseason. Commissioner Rob Manfred said the 16-team playoff bracket established for the pandemic-shortened 2020 season was likely here to stay.

Owners were overwhelmingly in support of jumping from 10 teams to the 2020 format, Manfred told the Washington Post. Players and owners will collectively bargain to establish a plan for the 2021 season. That includes whether to retain the establishment of a universal designated hitter, which is a novel concept in play for National League teams this season, embrace seven-inning games being used for doubleheaders and if extra-inning rules should be altered.

Manfred also said he is hopeful fans will be permitted at playoff games. Major League Baseball established neutral sites for postseason games -- San Diego, Los Angeles, Houston and Arlington, Texas -- with the World Series to be played in Arlington at new Globe Life Park.

--Field Level Media