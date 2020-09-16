Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Werner happy to snub champions Liverpool for Lampard's Chelsea

Chelsea signed the German striker, 24, in a reported 50 million euros ($59.20 million) deal in June as the London club looked to rebuild their squad ahead of the new season. Werner, who scored 34 goals for RB Leipzig last season, was heavily linked with a move to Premier League champions Liverpool but said he opted for Chelsea as he was convinced he would thrive in Lampard's system.

Reuters | Updated: 16-09-2020 20:43 IST | Created: 16-09-2020 20:43 IST
Soccer-Werner happy to snub champions Liverpool for Lampard's Chelsea

Timo Werner said on Wednesday that he was in discussions with Liverpool over a close season transfer but eventually chose Chelsea as they were the perfect fit for his game while manager Frank Lampard also played a key role in making the decision. Chelsea signed the German striker, 24, in a reported 50 million euros ($59.20 million) deal in June as the London club looked to rebuild their squad ahead of the new season.

Werner, who scored 34 goals for RB Leipzig last season, was heavily linked with a move to Premier League champions Liverpool but said he opted for Chelsea as he was convinced he would thrive in Lampard's system. "When I decided to leave Leipzig I talked to different clubs," Werner told reporters. "There were some other clubs that I talked to... like Liverpool, who have a great team.

"But at the end I decided (to move to) Chelsea... Not only because of the style of football but also because of what they have shown to me. "I loved playing at Leipzig but it was really important for me to come to a club with a vision that fits my style of football. The whole Premier League fits my style."

The COVID-19 pandemic prevented an early face-to-face meeting with Lampard but Werner described how the Chelsea boss was constantly in touch over the phone, even sending him videos of how he planned to use the Germany international this season. "It was a strange time when we didn't meet each other. We met each other here for the first time because of the virus," Werner added.

"But he called me a lot, texted me a lot and (sent) media where he showed me where he wants me to play and the style of football he wants to play... It's really important that he gave me a feeling of the system he wants to play." Chelsea, who won their season opener 3-1 at Brighton & Hove Albion, host Liverpool on Sunday.

($1 = 0.8447 euros)

TRENDING

Alleged Mi Band 5 retail box images leaked online; reveals India pricing

Siti Networks reports Q1 net loss of Rs 45.81 crore

US imposes visa restrictions on election riggers in Nigeria

Starved of wifi, Indonesians trade plastic trash to study online

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. Supreme Court extends pandemic-related restrictions

The U.S. Supreme Court will remain closed to the public and will conduct its October oral arguments by teleconference as it extended its coronavirus-related restrictions into its new term, a court spokeswoman said on Wednesday. The courts a...

Report: Braves lay off 'dozens' after dire financial report

The Atlanta Braves are laying off employees throughout the organization following a precipitous drop in revenues in the second quarter, multiple outlets reported. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution said dozens of full-time employees will be c...

Southern Railway takes up cleanliness programme

Southern Railway has launched a Swachhta Pakhwada programme from September 16 to 30, focussing on cleanliness at railway stations, on-board the trains, administrative offices, field offices and colonies. The 14-day programme began with a Sw...

EU chief, set to unveil asylum policy, says migration is a fact of life

The European Unions chief executive, set to unveil contentious new asylum policies for the bloc next week, described immigration on Wednesday as a normal fact of life and said the continent should learn to manage it. In a major policy speec...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020