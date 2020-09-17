Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bears WR Robinson clears air after Nagy talk

Chicago wide receiver Allen Robinson expects to be with the Bears for the rest of the season after talking with team brass regarding his contract situation, he said Wednesday.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 17-09-2020 01:06 IST | Created: 17-09-2020 00:44 IST
Bears WR Robinson clears air after Nagy talk
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixbay

Chicago wide receiver Allen Robinson expects to be with the Bears for the rest of the season after talking with team brass regarding his contract situation, he said Wednesday. "As far as everything else, we're in the clear on that," Robinson told reporters during a Zoom call with local media.

Robinson talked with Bears general manager Ryan Pace and head coach Matt Nagy, who confirmed the sitdown and called it a "good" chat. Robinson, in the final year of a three-year, $42 million contract, caused a stir Tuesday when he deleted all-things Bears from his social media accounts ahead of reports that he had asked the Bears for a trade.

"I'm not going get into that detail, but like I said before, my heart and spirit has never wavered as far as the city of Chicago and playing for this organization," Robinson said Wednesday. "Obviously you dive into the business of the game and there's different variables that go into that. ... When you're in this business and in a situation like this, things come up." He signed with the Bears in 2018 as an unrestricted free agent. Robinson has a base salary of $10,900,000 for this season.

After conflicting reports arose following his social media scrub about whether he has requested a trade, Robinson's agent Brandon Parker told ESPN's Adam Schefter that no such request was made. He did add that the wideout is "unhappy that Chicago has been unwilling to pay him market value for wide receivers," according to Schefter. Robinson, 27, has totaled 153 catches for 1,901 yards and 11 touchdowns in his first two seasons for the Bears. He was the Bears' offensive MVP last season, accounting for nearly one third of the team's receiving yards.

He caught five passes for 74 yards in Sunday's come-from-behind victory over the Detroit Lions. "You know how we roll here, we talk about things and so I had a great conversation with Allen, just excited about where we're at," Nagy said Wednesday. "He's a leader, he's a very important part of our team. As far as the other part of it, that's not my world."

TRENDING

Arcelik taps AWS to innovate new services and enhance customer experience

Science News Roundup: Scientists create gene-edited animals as 'surrogate sires' to boost food production; Flu outbreaks may be linked to COVID-19 and more

Nigeria: Arik Air resumes normal flight operations after disruption by aviation unions members

Joint mobile teams will enforce safety norms in Pondy: Bedi

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

Cricket-Carey, Maxwell lift Australia to dramatic win over England

Superb centuries from Alex Carey and Glenn Maxwell lifted Australia to a dramatic three-wicket victory over England on Wednesday as the touring side clinched the one-day international series 2-1. The pair put on 212 runs for the sixth wicke...

Journalist Vinod Dua can't be arrested till next hearing: SC

The Supreme Court has extended the interim protection from arrest and said there should be no coercive action till further hearing on September 18 against journalist Vinod Dua in connection with a sedition case filed against him in Himachal...

As some U.S. college students party, others blow the whistle

Some U.S. college students are doing the once-improbable blowing the whistle on classmates who break rules aimed at stemming the spread of the coronavirus. At the University of Missouri, one senior is posting photos and videos on a Universi...

Determined to tear down bureaucratic sectionalism: Suga

Yoshihide Suga, who took charge as the new Prime Minister of Japan as the successor of Shinzo Abe and formed a cabinet of familiar faces on Wednesday said that he was determined to tear down bureaucratic sectionalism, as per the Prime Minis...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020