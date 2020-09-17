Bears WR Robinson clears air after Nagy talk

Chicago wide receiver Allen Robinson expects to be with the Bears for the rest of the season after talking with team brass regarding his contract situation, he said Wednesday. "As far as everything else, we're in the clear on that," Robinson told reporters during a Zoom call with local media.

Robinson talked with Bears general manager Ryan Pace and head coach Matt Nagy, who confirmed the sitdown and called it a "good" chat. Robinson, in the final year of a three-year, $42 million contract, caused a stir Tuesday when he deleted all-things Bears from his social media accounts ahead of reports that he had asked the Bears for a trade.

"I'm not going get into that detail, but like I said before, my heart and spirit has never wavered as far as the city of Chicago and playing for this organization," Robinson said Wednesday. "Obviously you dive into the business of the game and there's different variables that go into that. ... When you're in this business and in a situation like this, things come up." He signed with the Bears in 2018 as an unrestricted free agent. Robinson has a base salary of $10,900,000 for this season.

After conflicting reports arose following his social media scrub about whether he has requested a trade, Robinson's agent Brandon Parker told ESPN's Adam Schefter that no such request was made. He did add that the wideout is "unhappy that Chicago has been unwilling to pay him market value for wide receivers," according to Schefter. Robinson, 27, has totaled 153 catches for 1,901 yards and 11 touchdowns in his first two seasons for the Bears. He was the Bears' offensive MVP last season, accounting for nearly one third of the team's receiving yards.

He caught five passes for 74 yards in Sunday's come-from-behind victory over the Detroit Lions. "You know how we roll here, we talk about things and so I had a great conversation with Allen, just excited about where we're at," Nagy said Wednesday. "He's a leader, he's a very important part of our team. As far as the other part of it, that's not my world."