Cards manager Shildt suspended one game by MLB

St. Louis Cardinals manager Mike Shildt received a one-game suspension and an undisclosed fine from Major League Baseball for his role in a benches-clearing incident in the team's series against the Milwaukee Brewers. Major League Baseball said that Shildt's actions contributed to the fifth-inning incident Tuesday night. The Brewers held a 13-2 lead at the time.

Milwaukee's Ryan Braun was awarded first base on a catcher's interference call, prompting Shildt to examine Yadier Molina's left arm. Shildt and Molina then approached the Brewers dugout and exchanged words with some of their players. Players from both dugouts and bullpens emptied onto the field before order ultimately was restored.

Brewers manager Craig Counsell and Shildt were ejected. Shildt's suspension will be served during the second game of Wednesday's doubleheader.

--Field Level Media