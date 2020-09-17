Mets RHP deGrom has early exit vs. Phillies
New York Mets ace right-hander Jacob deGrom recorded the second shortest start of his career on Wednesday after he completed just two innings against the Phillies in Philadelphia. No reason immediately was given for the departure of the 32-year-old deGrom, who appeared to be talking with the trainer in between innings.
The two-time reigning National League Cy Young Award recipient allowed three runs on four hits with one strikeout and one walk. He exited after 40 pitches. Right-hander Michael Wacha opened the third inning in place of deGrom, who entered the game with a 4-1 record, 1.67 ERA and 0.87 WHIP in nine starts this season.
--Field Level Media
