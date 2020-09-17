Leeds, Southampton eliminated by lower-league teams in cup

Leeds, Southampton eliminated by lower-league teams in cupPTI | London | Updated: 17-09-2020 09:29 IST | Created: 17-09-2020 09:29 IST
Premier League teams Leeds and Southampton lost to lower-tier opposition in the second round of the English League Cup. While a second-string Leeds team lost a penalty shootout 9-8 to third-tier Hull after a 1-1 draw in regulation, Southampton fielded a full-strength lineup but still lost 2-0 at home to second-tier Brentford.
Leeds and Southampton also lost their opening games in the Premier League at the weekend. Brentford's reward is a third-round trip to West Bromwich Albion, which beat fourth-tier Harrogate Town 3-0.
Everton eased past fourth-tier Salford 3-0 thanks to goals by Michael Keane, Gylfi Sigurdsson and Moise Kean, while Aleksandar Mitrovic scored Fulham's goal in a 1-0 win at Ipswich. AP BS BS.
