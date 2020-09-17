Sportradar to monitor 'betting irregularities' during IPL
BCCI has roped in Sportradar to detect betting irregularities during the IPL beginning in the UAE on September 19
The BCCI was forced to take the IPL out of the country this season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The league will kick off with the match between last year's champions Mumbai Indians and runners-up Chennai Super Kings. "As part of the agreement, all matches in IPL 2020 will be monitored by Sportradar's Integrity Services to detect betting irregularities," a press release said
"Sportradar will also provide a risk assessment to the BCCI driven by intelligence and data-driven insights, and furthermore the BCCI will be able to call upon Sportradar's Intelligence and Investigation Services during the term of the partnership if required." Sportradar MD Andreas Krannich said: "We know that the BCCI takes integrity seriously, and we look forward to working alongside them throughout the tournament and providing our support to their integrity program."
