Left Menu
Development News Edition

LeBron James named All-NBA player for record-breaking 16th time

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James and Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo were unanimously selected to the 2019-20 All-NBA First Team, the league announced on Wednesday.

ANI | New York | Updated: 17-09-2020 10:17 IST | Created: 17-09-2020 10:17 IST
LeBron James named All-NBA player for record-breaking 16th time
Basketball legend LeBron James. (File image). Image Credit: ANI

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James and Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo were unanimously selected to the 2019-20 All-NBA First Team, the league announced on Wednesday. James has set the NBA record with his 16th All-NBA Team selection, which includes a record 13 selections to the First Team, two to the Second Team and one to the Third Team. He passed 15-time All-NBA Team selections Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Kobe Bryant and Tim Duncan.

Antetokounmpo, the 2019-20 NBA Defensive Player of the Year, and James both received All-NBA First Team votes on all 100 ballots to finish with 500 points each. Named to the All-NBA Team for the fourth time, Antetokounmpo has earned his second First Team honour. The 2019-20 All-NBA First Team also features Houston Rockets guard James Harden, Lakers forward-center Anthony Davis and Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic.

Harden and Davis have been voted to the All-NBA First Team for the sixth and fourth time, respectively. Doncic is making his All-NBA Team debut in his second season. He is the first player selected to the All-NBA First Team in either his first or second season since Duncan in 1998-99. The 21-year-old Doncic also becomes the sixth player named to the All-NBA First Team at age of 21 or younger, joining Kevin Durant (2009-10), James (2005-06), Duncan (1997-98), Rick Barry (1965-66) and Max Zaslofsky (1946-47).

The 2019-20 All-NBA Second Team consists of LA Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (372 points), Denver Nuggets centre Nikola Jokic (311), Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (284), Oklahoma City Thunder guard Chris Paul (199) and Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam (168). The 2019-20 All-NBA Third Team is composed of Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (153 points), Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (147), Utah Jazz centre Rudy Gobert (110), Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons (61) and Rockets guard Russell Westbrook (56).

Siakam, Tatum and Simmons join Doncic as first-time selections to the All-NBA Team. Paul and Westbrook have been voted to the All-NBA Team for the ninth time each. Lillard and Leonard have earned their fifth and fourth All-NBA Team selections, respectively. This marks the third All-NBA Team honour for both Butler and Gobert and the second for Jokic. The All-NBA Team was selected by a global panel of 100 sportswriters and broadcasters. Players were awarded five points for each vote to the All-NBA First Team, three points for each vote to the Second Team and one point for each vote to the Third Team. Voters selected two guards, two forwards and one centre for each team, choosing players at the position where they play regularly. Players who received votes at multiple positions were slotted at the position where they received the most votes. (ANI)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 284 to be out on Sept 18, spoilers on Gigantomachia’s fate

Arcelik taps AWS to innovate new services and enhance customer experience

Science News Roundup: Scientists create gene-edited animals as 'surrogate sires' to boost food production; Flu outbreaks may be linked to COVID-19 and more

The Dragon Prince Season 4-7 to be co-produced by Bardel, production likely to be delayed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi LG, CM wish Modi on 70th birthday

Delhis Lt Governor Anil Baijal and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 70th birthday and wished him good health and a long lifeBaijal tweeted in Hindi, Hearty congratulations to the honourable Prime Mi...

The revamped version of Motilal Oswals' MO Investor platform makes it more intelligent than before

Mumbai Maharashtra India September 17 ANIPRNewswire In todays tech-savvy times, it is not surprising that large and well-established organizations are investing in developing and also upgrading their digital platforms through which they tra...

Nitish greets PM on his 70th birthday

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 70th birthday on Thursday. Apart from Kumar, Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi, Union ministers Ravi Shankar Prasad, Giriraj Singh and Nityanand Rai and oth...

Azilen Technologies & GANTNER announces partnership

Ahmedabad Gujarat India September 17 ANIPRNewswire Product engineering major Azilen Technologies inks partnership with GANTNER, a leader in access control, ticketing, locking, and cashless payment systems. This partnership will see Azilen e...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020