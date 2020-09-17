Left Menu
Development News Edition

Fiers fuels Athletics past Rockies

Mike Fiers tossed six strong innings and Tommy La Stella and Jake Lamb had two hits apiece to pace the Oakland Athletics to a 3-1 victory over the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday in Denver. Marquez (2-6) allowed three runs on six hits, struck out six and walked four in 6 2/3 innings.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 17-09-2020 11:14 IST | Created: 17-09-2020 11:02 IST
Fiers fuels Athletics past Rockies
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Mike Fiers tossed six strong innings and Tommy La Stella and Jake Lamb had two hits apiece to pace the Oakland Athletics to a 3-1 victory over the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday in Denver. Lamb also drove in a run and Liam Hendriks picked up his 13th save for first-place Oakland (31-19), which increased its lead to 6 1/2 games over the second-place Houston Astros in the American League West with 10 games remaining.

The Athletics also snapped a six-game losing streak against the Rockies. Raimel Tapia and Tony Wolters had two hits apiece for Colorado, which lost vital ground in its push to reach the postseason for the third time in four seasons. The Rockies (22-26) have lost six of their last eight and fell two games behind San Francisco and Philadelphia in the race for the two National League wild-card spots.

The A's scored first thanks to some lack of control by Colorado starter German Marquez. Tony Kemp led off the third inning with a walk and went to second on an errant pickoff attempt by Marquez. Marcus Semien walked, and a passed ball on ball four allowed Kemp to get to third. Kemp scored when Robbie Grossman grounded into a forceout to give Oakland a 1-0 lead.

The Rockies came back in their half of the third inning. With one out Ryan McMahon, Wolters and Tapia singled to tie it, but Wolters was stranded at third. That was all Colorado could muster off Fiers (6-2), who got his first win in three tries against the Rockies. Fiers allowed just one run on seven hits, struck out four, and didn't walk a batter

The A's broke the tie in the sixth inning. La Stella led off with a single and Matt Olson followed with a double to put runners on second and third. Matt Canha drove in La Stella with a groundout, and Olson scored on Lamb's single to make it 3-1. Marquez (2-6) allowed three runs on six hits, struck out six, and walked four in 6 2/3 innings. He is winless since beating the Giants on Aug. 4.

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 284 to be out on Sept 18, spoilers on Gigantomachia’s fate

Arcelik taps AWS to innovate new services and enhance customer experience

Science News Roundup: Scientists create gene-edited animals as 'surrogate sires' to boost food production; Flu outbreaks may be linked to COVID-19 and more

The Dragon Prince Season 4-7 to be co-produced by Bardel, production likely to be delayed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

ED files charge sheet against Kashmiri separatist leader Shabir Shah's wife Bilquis

The Enforcement Directorate has made Kashmiri separatist leader Shabir Shahs wife Bilquis Shah an accused in a 2005 case of money laundering for alleged terror financing against him and alleged hawala dealer Mohammad Aslam Wani. The probe a...

World's oldest sperm found in crustaceans trapped in Myanmar amber

An international team of scientists has discovered the worlds oldest animal sperm inside a tiny crustacean trapped in amber around 100 million years ago in Myanmar. The team, led by researchers from Chinese Academy of Science, found the spe...

Biden warns UK on Brexit: No trade deal unless you respect N.Irish peace deal

U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden warned the United Kingdom that it must honour the Northern Irish peace deal as it extracts itself from the European Union or there would be no U.S. trade deal.We cant allow the Good Friday Ag...

Hurricane Sally weakens to tropical storm, leaves massive floods on U.S. Gulf Coast

Hurricane Sally moved northeast Thursday, where it was expected to bring more than a foot of rain to some areas, one day after it flooded streets and knocked out power to hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses on the U.S. Gulf Coast....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020