Left Menu
Development News Edition

Basketball-Chinese league approves salary cap - Xinhua

The Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) will introduce a salary cap for the 2020-21 season to help limit spending and ensure a more balanced and sustainable league, state news agency Xinhua reported.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 17-09-2020 14:44 IST | Created: 17-09-2020 14:16 IST
Basketball-Chinese league approves salary cap - Xinhua
Representative image Image Credit: StoryBlocks

The Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) will introduce a salary cap for the 2020-21 season to help limit spending and ensure a more balanced and sustainable league, state news agency Xinhua reported. Salaries for domestic players would range from 20 million yuan ($2.96 million) to 44 million yuan and teams that fail to heed limits will be charged a luxury tax of 25%, Xinhua said.

Teams will not be allowed to spend more than $7 million to sign overseas players, the report said. "We are confident in the system. It's an agreement by our clubs and investors. We are expecting to help them get reasonable control of spending," said Zhang Chi, head of the CBA's Player Development.

"Besides that, all of us want a more balanced league. Under the cap, the teams are encouraged to pay more attention to their youth training system instead of buying players." Zhu Fangyu, general manager of defending champions Guangdong Southern Tigers, said the cap would be fair on each club.

"We all need a balanced league because the players' income will finally be affected if the clubs keep losing money," he said. The league will re-evaluate the cap at the end of the season. ($1 = 6.7664 Chinese yuan renminbi)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 284 to be out on Sept 18, spoilers on Gigantomachia’s fate

The Dragon Prince Season 4-7 to be co-produced by Bardel, production likely to be delayed

Arcelik taps AWS to innovate new services and enhance customer experience

Science News Roundup: Scientists create gene-edited animals as 'surrogate sires' to boost food production; Flu outbreaks may be linked to COVID-19 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

Opposition raises question on police's role in Delhi violence case, alleges 'deep conspiracy'

By Joymala Bagchi Delegation members from five Opposition parties met President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday to submit a memorandum regarding the investigation conducted by Delhi police in north-east Delhi violence, terming it a deep conspir...

WHO calls for consistent message on virus

The emergencies chief of the World Health Organization says scientific disagreements over COVID-19 interventions like masks and vaccines shouldnt be treated as some kind of political football, but acknowledged that it isnt easy for everyo...

Jim Carrey to play Joe Biden on 'Saturday Night Live'

As NBCs late-night show Saturday Night Live is gearing up for a satirical show on the run-up to US Elections Day, actor Jim Carrey is all set to play the role of former American Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden...

Modi govt should apologise for lathicharge on farmers in Hry: Kisan Congress

The All India Kisan Congress AIKC on Thursday condemned the alleged lathicharge on protesting farmers in Haryana recently and demanded an apology from the Narendra Modi governmentThe lathicharge on farmers&#160; proves the Centres hatred fo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020