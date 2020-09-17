Left Menu
RCB players to honour COVID heroes by wearing tribute jersey through IPL

Royal Challengers Bangalore players will sport the jerseys with the "My COVID Heroes" written on them all through the IPL to pay tribute to all those on the frontline in the battle against the pandemic.

17-09-2020
Royal Challengers Bangalore players will sport the jerseys with the "My COVID Heroes" written on them all through the IPL to pay tribute to all those on the frontline in the battle against the pandemic. The slogan honouring the "COVID Heroes" will be printed on the back of the playing as well as the training jerseys, the team announced on Thursday.

"RCB will also be supporting GiveIndia Foundation by donating the proceeds from the auction of the jerseys that players wear during season's first RCB match," read the statement. The virtual launch was attended by RCB chairman Sanjeev Churiwala, skipper Virat Kohli, Parthiv Patel and young opener Devdutt Paddikal. "Royal Challengers Bangalore has always stood for playing bold in the face of adversities, and we believe that right now these Covid Heroes are embodying this purpose by relentlessly fighting for the greater good. "Humanity is going to be grateful to them for many generations to come and through this campaign, we wanted to be among the first to pay tribute to their challenger spirit both on and off the field," said Churiwala.

