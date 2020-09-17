Left Menu
Development News Edition

Unchanged Real Madrid begins title defense in Spanish league

But neither Rodríguez nor Bale played a big role in Madrid's 34th league title, when the team won 10 straight matches after the coronavirus break to overtake Barcelona for the lead. Madrid made some decent cash in the offseason by loaning the likes of right back Achraf Hakimi to Inter Milan and youngster Óscar Rodríguez to Sevilla.

PTI | Madrid | Updated: 17-09-2020 16:33 IST | Created: 17-09-2020 16:33 IST
Unchanged Real Madrid begins title defense in Spanish league

Real Madrid is keeping most of the same players to try to win back-to-back Spanish leagues for the first time in more than a decade. Madrid begins its title defense on Sunday at Real Sociedad with practically the same squad that a few months ago lifted its first league trophy in three years. It hasn't won consecutive leagues since 2007-08 as Barcelona has dominated domestically.

The Catalan rival won eight leagues since Madrid's last double, including three in a row from 2009-11. Barcelona won two in a row in 2015-16 and 2018-19. Madrid's other titles in the last decade came in 2012 and 2017. The league began last weekend but Madrid didn't play because it received extra time to rest after competing last month in the Champions League round of 16. Barcelona and Atlético Madrid, who made it to the quarterfinals of the Champions League, won't play in the first two rounds. Europa League winner Sevilla also had its first two games postponed.

Madrid won its only preseason match on Tuesday against Getafe. Coach Zinedine Zidane is sticking to a formula that utilizes the entire squad, and isn't afraid of switching schemes — he went from tactics that focused on three forwards at times, or three defenders, and even five midfielders in some circumstances.

The main player who left was James Rodríguez, who joined Everton in the English Premier League. Gareth Bale also was expected to leave and was close to a transfer to Tottenham. But neither Rodríguez nor Bale played a big role in Madrid's 34th league title, when the team won 10 straight matches after the coronavirus break to overtake Barcelona for the lead. Zidane kept the key players from that run, notably striker Karim Benzema and defender Sergio Ramos, who combined for 13 goals in the team's final 11 league matches. Benzema will continue to be supported by young Brazilians Vinícius Júnior and Rodrygo, and also, hopefully, by an Eden Hazard who won't have to endure so many injury problems as he did last season — his first with the club.

Thibaut Courtois returns as the starting goalkeeper, and captain Ramos will be flanked by Raphael Varane again, with veteran Marcelo and Ferland Mendy exchanging starts in the left back position. Dani Carvajal will likely start at right back, with competition from Álvaro Odriozola after a brief loan to Bayern Munich. Back from a loan to Real Sociedad was youngster Martin Odegaard, who will be a midfield option to make up for the absence of Rodríguez. The defensive midfield will again be anchored by the experienced trio of Casemiro, Luka Modric and Toni Kroos.

Federico Valverde will likely be used often as well, while Francisco “Isco” Alarcón and Marco Asensio remain available as attacking midfielders. Madrid made some decent cash in the offseason by loaning the likes of right back Achraf Hakimi to Inter Milan and youngster Óscar Rodríguez to Sevilla. Left back Sergio Reguilón is set to move to Tottenham after a stint with Sevilla.

Young Japan forward Takefusa Kubo was loaned to Villarreal, while Reinier will play with Borussia Dortmund, and Brahim Diaz with AC Milan. Defender Jesús Vallejo will be loaned to Granada, and goalkeeper Alphonse Areola returned to Paris Saint-Germain after a season with Madrid..

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 284 to be out on Sept 18, spoilers on Gigantomachia’s fate

The Dragon Prince Season 4-7 to be co-produced by Bardel, production likely to be delayed

Arcelik taps AWS to innovate new services and enhance customer experience

Science News Roundup: Scientists create gene-edited animals as 'surrogate sires' to boost food production; Flu outbreaks may be linked to COVID-19 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

J-K administration sets up 3 committees to prepare for panchayat, BDC bypolls

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has set up three committees to carry out preparatory work for the by-election to panchayats and Block Development Councils BDC. The by-elections were scheduled to be held in eight phases from March 5 to ...

Altido Healthcare Consulting Recognized as "India's Most Admirable Healthcare Brand"

Delhi, India NewsVoir A pioneer in the field of offering evidence-based hospital design practices, Altido Healthcare Consulting has been recognized as Indias Most Admirable Healthcare Brand 2020. With hands-on and extensive industry experie...

WHO says more than 170 countries have joined COVAX vaccine facility

More than 170 countries have joined the World Health Organisations COVAX global vaccine plan to help buy and distribute immunisation shots for COVID-19 fairly around the world, the bodys director general said. More than 170 countries have j...

Considerable decline in cargo traffic at major ports in view of COVID-19: Govt

The cargo traffic at Indias major ports has declined considerably March onwards, adversely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, the government said on Thursday. COVID-19 impact at major ports started from March 2020, Shipping Minister Mansukh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020