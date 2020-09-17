2,932 athletes selected for further training under Khelo India scheme: Kiren Rijiju
In order to capitalise on the sporting talent in the country, 2,932 athletes under the Khelo India Scheme and 10,248 athletes under various SAI sports promotional schemes have been selected for further training to excel in national and international competitions.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-09-2020 19:00 IST | Created: 17-09-2020 18:29 IST
In order to capitalise on the sporting talent in the country, 2,932 athletes under the Khelo India Scheme and 10,248 athletes under various SAI sports promotional schemes have been selected for further training to excel in national and international competitions. The athletes have been selected under the component 'Talent Search and Development' of the Khelo India Scheme of Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS).
The selection of all athletes is carried out as per competitive performance and assessments made through a scientifically designed battery of tests. The selection is not done state-wise, said the official PIB release. Also, under the schemes of the Department of Sports, the identified promising sportspersons and teams will also be provided support of modern sports science, exposure abroad under experts of respective sports discipline, and they all will be allowed to participate in international events.
This information was given by Union Minister of State (IC) for Youth Affairs and Sports, Kiren Rijiju in a written reply in Lok Sabha on Thursday. A 1,757.42 crore budgetary provision has been made for training in sports under the different schemes of the Department of Sports as well.
