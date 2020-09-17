Hope to learn from Morgan's leadership qualities: Nitish Rana

Kolkata Knight Riders left-handed batsman Nitish Rana is excited to play alongside Eoin Morgan and hopes that he will imbibe some of reigning World Cup-winning skipper's leadership qualities. The England limited-overs skipper was bought at the auction for Rs 5.25 crore as he's set to reunite with the franchise after his stint from 2011-2013.

The 34-year-old will be joining the side after leading England to their maiden World Cup glory in 2019 and Rana, who led Delhi at domestic level, is excited. "I hope I also have that sort of leadership quality so that it helps in my domestic team and I grow as a player," Rana said in a media interaction here.

"He is one such rare left-handed batsman who dominates white ball cricket. He's a World Cup-winning captain of a successful country. I'm looking forward to learning many things from him." On the slow pitches in the UAE, a pace-heavy KKR line-up will have limited spin resources in Sunil Narine and Kuldeep Yadav. Rana, who bowls part-time offspin, is also looking forward to get some more overs under his belt this time.

"Bowling is not a new thing to me. I've been bowling in domestic cricket. It's good that spinners will get an advantage here so that I also will get some grip. I've improved as a player and a bowler. Hope I get more overs and help the team." The left-hander said he does not have a fixed batting slot and is ready to serve the team at any position. "I will bat as per team demand. I don't have a fixed batting slot. I'm available to serve the team at any spot." Having served long injury lay-offs respectively, the 2018 U-19 World Cup winning duo of Kamlesh Nagarkoti and Shivam Mavi are back in full throttle, Rana said.

"Nagarkoti was unfortunate to be injured for two years. He's back strong. But this time, both of them are back in full rhythm and clocking 140kph-plus consistently. It will be challenging for any batsman. I hope they will do well," he added. KKR will open their campaign against defending champions Mumbai Indians here on September 23.