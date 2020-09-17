Left Menu
Development News Edition

Fed Cup changes name to honor tennis great Billie Jean King

The Billie Jean King Cup will become the first major global team competition to be named after a woman, the International Tennis Federation said Thursday. “I'm still in shock,” the 76-year-old King said of the tribute.

PTI | London | Updated: 17-09-2020 19:57 IST | Created: 17-09-2020 19:44 IST
Fed Cup changes name to honor tennis great Billie Jean King
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

The Fed Cup is changing its name to honor tennis great Billie Jean King, the woman whose lifelong battle for equality and social justice laid the foundation for generations that followed. The Billie Jean King Cup will become the first major global team competition to be named after a woman, the International Tennis Federation said Thursday.

"I'm still in shock," the 76-year-old King said of the tribute. "It's really a privilege, and it's also a responsibility. It's wild, it's great, it's wonderful." The rebranding follows earlier changes to bring prize money in line with the men's Davis Cup and coincides with the 50th anniversary of King's pioneering effort to launch a women's pro tennis circuit. "We feel it's long overdue," ITF president David Haggerty said. "All major team competitions, including Davis Cup, are named after men, and we think it's really fitting that the women's world cup of tennis would be named after someone as iconic as Billie Jean King, who changed the face of women's sports." King and her peers, known as the "Original 9," risked their careers to start the Virginia Slims tour. Their work led to the creation of the Women's Tennis Association in 1973 as the organizing body for women's professional tennis.

King's early efforts led to the lucrative prize funds and multimillion-dollar endorsement deals enjoyed today by top players like Serena Williams and Naomi Osaka. "Today, the players are living our dream, and we're thrilled for them," King said in an interview with The Associated Press ahead of the announcement. "Women's tennis is the leader in women's sports. We are also leaders in the fight for justice and equality." Osaka, who took stances against racial injustice en route to her U.S. Open victory, said the newly named tournament will "mean a lot more" now.

"For me, she's truly an inspiration and she always texts me really nice messages," the 22-year-old Osaka said. "It's always very nice to see someone so respected just care so much about the game." King won 12 Grand Slam singles titles, including six at Wimbledon. But her most famous match came in 1973 when she beat 55-year-old Bobby Riggs 6-4, 6-3, 6-3 in the "Battle of the Sexes." The match, considered to be a milestone in the promotion of women's equality, was watched on TV by millions around the world. King's association with the Fed Cup goes back to its founding, when she was a member of the U.S. team that won the inaugural tournament in 1963 at Queen's Club in London.

Then 19 years old, she recalled prodding her teammates: "This is history being made. We have to win it, so we always know we were the first. Come on! They said, Oh god, not you again. We know what the deal is." King, as a player and coach, won the Fed Cup trophy 10 times — a record for an individual. She was appointed as the competition's first global ambassador in 2019. Sixteen nations competed the first time, whereas 116 entered for 2020. Twelve teams play in the Finals.

"The goal is to continue that outreach and Billie as an iconic figure, who is so well known, can help us do that," Haggerty said. The Davis Cup — named for Dwight Davis, who played in the inaugural tournament in 1900 — has more nations and 18 spots in its Finals.

"I'd like to get more countries," King said. "We have 116, the guys have 142. The cultures are different in a lot of countries. We're going to have a lot of work ahead of us to break things down." The Billie Jean King Cup Finals are scheduled for April 13-18 in Budapest, Hungary. King said she "absolutely" will attend in April unless there are coronavirus roadblocks. The 2020 Finals for both tournaments were scrapped this year because of the pandemic, although qualifying nations will maintain their places for the 2021 Finals.

King, the winner of 39 Grand Slam titles in singles, doubles and mixed doubles, said she's "so fortunate" to be honored by the ITF. She recalled the late tennis journalist Bud Collins proposing a Fed Cup name change years ago. "He said it had a horrible name. I had heard then that they were talking about naming me, or Chris Evert, or maybe another player," King said. "It never came to fruition through the years. I know how lucky I am and blessed. People have always championed me." During Thursday's news conference, King said she was motivated to create change because no one likes to be discounted, whether it's by gender, race or sexual orientation. King, a lesbian, said she hopes to see openly gay players in men's professional tennis but they are reluctant because "other men give them such a bad time." "So we need to make it accepted and also celebrated when somebody is their authentic self," she said. "We need to keep breaking down these barriers. I pray that someday the first male will speak up and come out and start change in the men's side."

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 284 to be out on Sept 18, spoilers on Gigantomachia’s fate

The Dragon Prince Season 4-7 to be co-produced by Bardel, production likely to be delayed

Arcelik taps AWS to innovate new services and enhance customer experience

Science News Roundup: Scientists create gene-edited animals as 'surrogate sires' to boost food production; Flu outbreaks may be linked to COVID-19 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

IPL 13: CSK management presents 'Super Duper' awards ahead of tournament

Chennai Super Kings CSK think-tank presented some Super Duper awards to its players for their performance in the past seasons ahead of the upcoming Indian Premier League IPL. Usually, the CSK management holds a pre-season dinner, but this t...

3 Bangladeshis caught after crossing border in Bengal

Border Security Force personnel on Thursday apprehended three Bangladeshis including two women after they illegally crossed the international boundary in West Bengals Nadia district. Acting on a tip-off, the border guards were keeping a wat...

Harsimrat Kaur to resign from Modi govt in protest against farm bills: SAD president

In a setback to the Modi government, Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal announced in Lok Sabha on Thursday that Harsimrat Kaur Badal will resign from the Union Cabinet in protest against the three farm bills, tabled in Parlia...

LG Q31 budget smartphone with 5.7" display, 13MP dual camera announced

LG Electronics today announced a new budget smartphone, the LG Q31, featuring a U-notch display with military-grade durability, dual-camera and a 3,000mAh battery. The phone is priced at KRW209,000 approx. Rs 13,000, making it the cheapest ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020