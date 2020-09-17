Left Menu
Development News Edition

IFA gets commercial partner, inks Rs 14cr deal for 4 years

AIFF senior vice-president Subrata Dutta said for the first time any state football association has got a commercial partner. "It's a historic day in the 128 years' of IFA. Sudip Ganguly of Accord Sports VDK said they have an expertise of 30 years in advertising and they hope to bring in corporates for the IFA tournaments. "We hope to bring in more and more corporates and will try to include all the tournaments.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 17-09-2020 20:26 IST | Created: 17-09-2020 20:08 IST
IFA gets commercial partner, inks Rs 14cr deal for 4 years
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

In a big boost for the Indian Football Association (IFA), the governing body of the sport in Bengal has inked a four-year deal with "Accord Sports VDK" as its commercial partner. As per the deal, IFA will get Rs 14 crore from the advertising and event management group which will handle four tournaments, including the IFA Shield and Calcutta Football League Premier Division.

"They will try to rope in sponsors and will also have the telecast rights. We both will have to work in tandem. It's a win-win situation for both of us," IFA general secretary Joydeep Mukherjee told PTI. The three other tournaments are Trades Cup (first division qualifying), Women's League and Nursery League.

"Initially, they have taken over the responsibility of these tournaments for a period of four years. However they will not interfere in any of our internal work," Mukerjee said. AIFF senior vice-president Subrata Dutta said for the first time any state football association has got a commercial partner.

"It's a historic day in the 128 years' of IFA. For the first time a state association got a commercial partner. It's like the Football Sports Development Limited being the commercial partner of AIFF," Dutta said. Sudip Ganguly of Accord Sports VDK said they have an expertise of 30 years in advertising and they hope to bring in corporates for the IFA tournaments.

"We hope to bring in more and more corporates and will try to include all the tournaments. We hope it's a long-term contract and benefits Bengal football," Ganguly said.

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 284 to be out on Sept 18, spoilers on Gigantomachia’s fate

The Dragon Prince Season 4-7 to be co-produced by Bardel, production likely to be delayed

Arcelik taps AWS to innovate new services and enhance customer experience

Mandawuy Yunupingu turns 64, Google doodle on Aboriginal Australian musician & educator

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

K'taka CM meets Sitharaman, seeks special grant of Rs 5,495 cr for state

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Thursday called on Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and urged the Centre to accept the 14th Finance Commissions recommendation for a special grant of Rs 5,495 crore to the state on accoun...

SAD is ready to make any sacrifice for farmers and their welfare: Sukhbir Singh Badal after Harsimrat Kaur Badal's resignation from Cabinet.

SAD is ready to make any sacrifice for farmers and their welfare Sukhbir Singh Badal after Harsimrat Kaur Badals resignation from Cabinet....

India's COVID-19 tally cross 51 lakh-mark, 100 pc rise in recoveries in past 30 days

Indias COVID-19 tally crossed 51-lakh mark with a spike of 97,894 new cases and 1,132 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday. The tally in the country stands at 51,18,254 includ...

U.S. blacklists Hezbollah official, Lebanon-based companies

The United States on Thursday imposed sanctions on a Hezbollah official and two Lebanon-based companies as the country experiences a deep economic crisis, accusing them of being linked to the Iran-backed Shiite group. The U.S. Treasury Depa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020