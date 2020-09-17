Cardinals place S Thompson (ankle) on IR

The Arizona Cardinals placed second-year safety Jalen Thompson on injured reserve Thursday due to an ankle injury. Thompson, a fifth-round pick in the 2019 supplemental draft, sustained the injury tackling running back Raheem Mostert on the opening drive of Sunday's season-opening 24-20 victory against the San Francisco 49ers.

The 22-year-old will miss a minimum of three weeks. He has 58 tackles, three passes defensed, one interception and one fumble recovery in 16 career games (10 starts). The Cardinals signed safety Curtis Riley off the Pittsburgh Steelers' practice squad in a corresponding transaction.

Riley, 28, played in all 16 games with the then-Oakland Raiders in 2019 and started all 16 contests with the New York Giants in 2018. Riley has 121 career tackles and five interceptions in 43 games (19 starts) with the Tennessee Titans (2016-17), Giants and Raiders.

