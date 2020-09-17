Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cardinals place S Thompson (ankle) on IR

The Cardinals signed safety Curtis Riley off the Pittsburgh Steelers' practice squad in a corresponding transaction. Riley, 28, played in all 16 games with the then-Oakland Raiders in 2019 and started all 16 contests with the New York Giants in 2018. Riley has 121 career tackles and five interceptions in 43 games (19 starts) with the Tennessee Titans (2016-17), Giants and Raiders. --Field Level Media

Reuters | Updated: 17-09-2020 21:43 IST | Created: 17-09-2020 21:43 IST
Cardinals place S Thompson (ankle) on IR

The Arizona Cardinals placed second-year safety Jalen Thompson on injured reserve Thursday due to an ankle injury. Thompson, a fifth-round pick in the 2019 supplemental draft, sustained the injury tackling running back Raheem Mostert on the opening drive of Sunday's season-opening 24-20 victory against the San Francisco 49ers.

The 22-year-old will miss a minimum of three weeks. He has 58 tackles, three passes defensed, one interception and one fumble recovery in 16 career games (10 starts). The Cardinals signed safety Curtis Riley off the Pittsburgh Steelers' practice squad in a corresponding transaction.

Riley, 28, played in all 16 games with the then-Oakland Raiders in 2019 and started all 16 contests with the New York Giants in 2018. Riley has 121 career tackles and five interceptions in 43 games (19 starts) with the Tennessee Titans (2016-17), Giants and Raiders.

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 284 to be out on Sept 18, spoilers on Gigantomachia’s fate

The Dragon Prince Season 4-7 to be co-produced by Bardel, production likely to be delayed

Arcelik taps AWS to innovate new services and enhance customer experience

Mandawuy Yunupingu turns 64, Google doodle on Aboriginal Australian musician & educator

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

Poland's governing alliance thrown into crisis over animal rights

Polands governing alliance was thrown into disarray on Thursday as disagreements over an animal rights bill brought talks on overhauling ministries to a halt and raised the prospect of early elections if no agreement is found.Tensions betwe...

Islamic State claims Niger killings of French aid workers

The Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for killing six French aid workers, their driver and a local guide in a wildlife park in Niger last month. The Islamic State group said in its al-Naba newsletter published Thursday that a s...

Convoy ambush in eastern Congo kills one aid worker

GOMA, Democratic Republic of Congo, Sept 17 Reuters - A rmed attackers in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo killed one aid worker and took two others temporarily hostage after ambushing their convoy on Wednesday, Christian charity World ...

Anti-fake news division not targeted at mainstream media: Kerala CM

The police-led arrangement in Kerala to take action against fake news was not targeted at any specific individuals or mainstream media houses and will not affect media freedom in any way, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Thursday. Th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020